medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Suicide Risk in Veterans with Lung Cancer May Reduce with Palliative Care

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 12, 2018 at 3:54 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Palliative care is associated with a reduced risk of suicide in veterans diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer show results from a large-scale patient population study, recently published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. The findings were based on a study of more than 20,000 lung cancer patients enrolled in a cancer patient registry from the VA Central Cancer Registry.
Suicide Risk in Veterans with Lung Cancer May Reduce with Palliative Care
Suicide Risk in Veterans with Lung Cancer May Reduce with Palliative Care

Donald Sullivan, M.D., M.A, M.C.R., an assistant professor of medicine (pulmonary and critical care medicine) in the OHSU School of Medicine and core investigator at the Center to Improve Veteran Involvement in Care at the Veterans Affairs Portland Health Care System, was the paper's lead author.

He says the goal of the study was to see whether palliative care, which aims to relieve physical pain and discomfort and to address psychological issues like anxiety that diminish quality of life for those with life-threatening illnesses, reduced suicide rates among veterans with stage IIIB and IV lung cancer.

Of the 20,900 patients with advanced lung cancer enrolled in the registry, 30 patients committed suicide, a rate more than five times greater than the average among all veterans who use VA health care of a similar age and gender. However, the data showed that patients with lung cancer who had at least one palliative care visit after their diagnosis were 81 percent less likely to die by suicide.

Sullivan says the psychological impact of a cancer diagnosis -- particularly a lung cancer diagnosis -- is underappreciated and largely overlooked in the medical community.

"Suicide is a significant national public health problem, especially among lung cancer patients and among veterans," said Sullivan, who also is a member of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. "As a result, manifestations of this impact like social isolation, depression, anxiety, can go undiagnosed and untreated."

Sullivan believes this is the first study to explore the relationship between palliative care and suicide risk in cancer patients.

Barriers to palliative care

According to Sullivan, several medical societies recommend palliative care for all patients with advanced stage lung cancer, but there is often a gap between recommendations and practice.

"There are many barriers to palliative care, and unfortunately, some are related to clinician referrals," he says. "Not all doctors are aware of the benefits of palliative care."

Sullivan believes that palliative care should be offered to all patients shortly after receiving a diagnosis of advanced stage lung cancer. The best scenario, he says, is an integrated approach in which patients with serious illness receive palliative care at the same time they receive other treatment therapies like chemotherapy.

Reaching out for help

Sullivan says it's important for clinicians treating patients with lung cancer to be vigilant in recognizing the presence of one or more additional diseases or disorders, such as cobmorbid psychological illness, in their patients and become familiar with local resources.

"For patients and families, it's important to understand these risks exist and not to be afraid to reach out to your providers for help," he says.

This study was an exploratory analysis, Sullivan explains, and at further research would require a very large patient population given the overall incidence of suicide. In short, a randomized trial of this magnitude would be a difficult task, he says, and one that would require many years to complete.

This is time that some patients don't have.

"We really can't afford to wait for more data," he says. "I would like to see more efforts to screen and treat comorbid psychological illness among patients with lung cancer for which there is good evidence. I also believe more efforts are needed to integrate palliative care earlier in the lung cancer treatment paradigm."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2009

World Suicide Prevention Day 2009

Preventing suicides is a social responsibility."Suicide Prevention in different cultures" should remind people that though suicides are committed on an impulse, the reasons may differ according to countries and cultures.

Pain Relief and End of Life Care Needs Focus in India

Pain Relief and End of Life Care Needs Focus in India

The concept of Pain and Palliative Care needs an urgent makeover among the general public in India. Dr.Vivek Khemka traces the significant progress made in pain relief and end of life care in India.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Suicide

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Suicide Cancer and Homeopathy Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...