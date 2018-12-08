medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Francisella tularensis Infections Not Transmitted through Food Chain in Germany

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 12, 2018 at 3:31 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The BfR (German Federal Institute of Risk Assessment) has come to the conclusion that the transmission of F. tularensis through the food chain is unlikely in Germany.
Francisella tularensis Infections Not Transmitted through Food Chain in Germany
Francisella tularensis Infections Not Transmitted through Food Chain in Germany

In Germany, 41 cases of tularemia were reported in 2016. The infections are mainly due to direct contact with infected animals or with insect vectors like ticks and mosquitos.

Because contaminated foods occasionally cause tularemia outbreaks, the BfR has assessed the health risks of F. tularensis in foods of plant and animal origin, taking into account the tenacity of the pathogen during the processing of raw food materials. F. tularensis survives in acidic environments and at low temperatures but is sensitive to heat and pressure.

Based on current knowledge and given the low occurrence of the disease the BfR concludes that F. tularensis is not transmitted through the food chain in Germany . The risk of contracting tularemia in Germany primarily affects professionals with high exposure to infected animals like hunters, people working in forests and gardens, or people who travel to regions where the disease is endemic.

As with other foodborne pathogens, the risk of transmission of F. tularensis via foods can be minimised by taking precautionary hygiene measures. In the field of food production, this includes avoiding the introduction of fecal contaminants and infected corpses into the production chain and performing decontamination measures during the production process.

Consumers can protect themselves by following the general rules of kitchen hygiene when handling raw meat and, for example, always cooking meat thoroughly before consumption, in particular in the case of cut meat of hares and wild rabbits.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Tularemia

Tularemia

Rabbit Fever, commonly known as Tularemia is a bacterial infection that mostly occurs in wild rodents, rabbits and hares. Tularemia symptoms include chills, eye irritation, fever, sore throat.

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Overview is an uncommon, extremely contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects mammals. Humans acquire the infection by coming in contact with infected animals or through bites of infected ticks or deer flies. Test your knowledge ...

Rabbit Fever: The Secrets Unveiled

Rabbit Fever: The Secrets Unveiled

Just like antharax and small pox, rabbit fever, aka tularemia, which in endemic in the United States, may be a risk to biosecurity as it has already been weaponized in different regions of the world

Anthrax

Anthrax

Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis and spreads when the anthrax spores are inhaled, ingested, or come into contact with the skin lesion on a host.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...