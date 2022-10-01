About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Study Shows How Key Protein Drives Our Immune Response Against Viruses

by Colleen Fleiss on January 10, 2022 at 10:25 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Shows How Key Protein Drives Our Immune Response Against Viruses

Scientists have explained how human blood cells mount their first line of defense against viruses. They hope this discovery will help them one day better control the response to either boost it or calm it down as appropriate.

The scientists behind the discovery include Andrew Bowie, Professor of Innate Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, who is based in the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, and Drs Lili Gu and David Casserly (formerly at Trinity as postdoctoral and PhD researchers respectively).

Advertisement


Their findings, which provide a target for new therapies that could improve anti-viral responses in some patients and reduce autoimmune problems in others when immune responses run out of control, have just been published in leading journal Nature Communications.

Interferons and MDNA - a major piece of the puzzle

"Interferons" are key proteins that tell our immune systems when viruses, germs or cancer cells are in our bodies. Type I interferons are produced when the innate immune system senses the presence of a virus. In such circumstances interferons trigger a complex chain of events in which other cells are kicked into gear to "interfere with" and fight those invaders.
Advertisement

Scientists don't fully understand how certain links in that chain of events are controlled—making it difficult to stimulate or suppress an immune response with therapeutic interventions—but this new research has provided key new insights into the process.

Their work shows that MDNA regulates a transcription factor, IRF7, which in essence drives Type I interferon production.

Professor Andrew Bowie said:

"We have been interested in better understanding how Type I interferons are produced from blood cells because they are required to fight viruses, and because too much of them—when the production process runs out of control, for example—contributes to nasty autoimmune diseases such as interferonopathies.

"There is a family of proteins called PYHIN proteins which we have been working on for some time, as they are implicated in regulating innate immunity. To our surprise, one such PYHIN protein, called MNDA, turned out to be a big missing piece in the puzzle in understanding how type I interferon production is sustained, which makes this discovery all the more exciting.

"If we can learn how to manipulate MNDA's activity it could be really beneficial - on one hand to boost an interferon response during a viral infection, for example upon COVID-19 infection, or on the other hand to supress interferon production and treat an autoimmune disorder."

The scientists are currently examining how MNDA contributes to innate immune responses to COVID-19.

This work was funded by the Irish Higher Education Authority (HEA), grants from Science Foundation Ireland, the National Institutes of Health, and by a Bio-technology and Biological Sciences Research Council-Science Foundation Ireland joint award.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< User-Friendly Braille Maps Soon for Visually Challenged Stud...
Male Infertility: Fresh Insights >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Myasthenia Gravis Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Interferons May Reveal Potential Key to Alternative Lupus Treatment
Interferons May Reveal Potential Key to Alternative Lupus Treatment
Understanding the immune response of stressed out interferons may reveal a potential key for ......
New Insights On Type 1 Interferons (IFN-1) For Treating Viral Infections
New Insights On Type 1 Interferons (IFN-1) For Treating Viral Infections
New findings on type 1 interferons (IFN-1) may provide therapeutic approaches against persistent ......
Baby Food - Basics
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gra...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close