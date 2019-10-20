medindia

Study Reveals How Hunger Makes Food Tastier

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 20, 2019 at 9:45 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In mice, the neural pathways that cause hunger-induced increases in the preference for sweet foods and the decreased sensitivity to aversive tastes has been discovered by National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Okazaki researchers. The findings are from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan.
Study Reveals How Hunger Makes Food Tastier
Study Reveals How Hunger Makes Food Tastier

Generally, we prefer sweet tastes because they signal calorie-rich food, and avoid bitter and sour tastes because they signal spoiled food. However, these preferences are modified by internal states such as hunger. In a study published in Nature Communications last week, researchers found that starved mice had a greater preference for sweetness and a decreased sensitivity to aversive tastes. The research team focused on Agouti-related peptide (AgRP)-expressing neurons, which are known to be activated during hunger states to trigger feeding behavior, and identified two neural pathways that underlie hunger-induced changes in taste preferences.

Show Full Article


"AgRP-expressing neurons are found in the hypothalamus, which is a brain region that plays a vital role in appetite regulation," says first author Ou Fu. "We selectively activated these AgRP-expressing neurons in mice using chemogenetic and optogenetic techniques to see whether they influence the perception of tastes observed under fasting conditions."

Optogenetic and chemogenetic techniques are popular methods for studying neuronal activity because they can manipulate neural activity very precisely. Optogenetics introduces light-sensitive agents into target neurons, whose activity can then be manipulated by light, and chemogenetics introduces designer receptors to affect the target neurons' activity by their specific synthetic ligands.

After AgRP-expressing neuron activation, downstream glutamate neurons in the lateral hypothalamus in turn modulated mice's taste preferences via two different pathways. Glutamate neurons projecting to the lateral septum increased the preference for sweet tastes, and those projecting to the lateral habenula decreased the sensitivity to bitter tastes.

"The next steps will be to investigate whether these hypothalamic neuronal pathways are altered in pathophysiological conditions such as diabetes and obesity," says Yasuhiko Minokoshi, co-author of the study. "For example, we already know that people with obesity have a strong preference for sweetness; this might be associated with a change in the activity of the glutamate neurons projecting to the lateral septum."

These new findings could therefore provide the groundwork for the future development of methods to control taste preferences, which would have significant health benefits. However, much work remains to be done before this becomes a reality.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Top 10 Ways to Beat Excessive Hunger

A survival mechanism, hunger can be a warning signal for a medical condition. For non-medical conditions, one can learn to control the hunger.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body's signals which we don't have much on.

Nearly 39 Million People Suffer from Hunger in Latin America: FAO

Latin American has around 39 million people suffering from hunger leading to undernutrition, according to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedHungry? - But you Just Ate!Why does your Stomach Growl with HungerTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'

Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive