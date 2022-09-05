Study Reveals Anti-cancer Activity of Capsaicin Formulations

Sustained-release formulations of capsaicin are being explored for extended anti-cancer activity.
Recently published in Pharmacology & Therapeutics, the article chronicles the growth-suppressive activity of sustained-release capsaicin drugs, including solid dispersion systems, liposomes, phospholipid complexes, and nanoparticles.
This is the first publication to provide an in-depth description of the anti-cancer activity of capsaicin sustained-release formulations. The research team was led by Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences Piyali Dasgupta, Ph.D., and Professor of Biomedical Sciences Monica Valentovic, Ph.D.
The nutritional agent capsaicin displayed robust growth-inhibitory activity in a diverse array of human cancers. However, the clinical applications of capsaicin as a viable anti-cancer agent were hindered by three factors—poor solubility, low bioavailability, and spicy flavor.
"Oral use of capsaicin is associated with unfavorable side effects such as stomach cramps, nausea, a burning sensation in the gut, and gastrointestinal irritation," said Valentovic, a senior author on the publication.
"A strategy to overcome these drawbacks is the development of different delivery systems, such as encapsulating capsaicin in long-acting sustained release drug delivery systems could allow for more consistent capsaicin levels that could be more efficient as anti-cancer agents."
