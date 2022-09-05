Study Reveals Anti-cancer Activity of Capsaicin Formulations

Sustained-release formulations of capsaicin are being explored for extended anti-cancer activity. Recently published in Pharmacology & Therapeutics , the article chronicles the growth-suppressive activity of sustained-release capsaicin drugs, including solid dispersion systems, liposomes, phospholipid complexes, and nanoparticles.

‘Developing different delivery systems like encapsulating capsaicin in long-acting sustained release drug delivery systems could allow for consistent capsaicin levels to be efficient as anti-cancer agents.’ Read More..

This review article is the first to provide a comprehensive overview of capsaicin formulations in human cancer," said Dasgupta, corresponding author of the publication. "Previous publications in the literature only briefly address sustained-release formulations of capsaicin."

The nutritional agent capsaicin displayed robust growth-inhibitory activity in a diverse array of human cancers. However, the clinical applications of capsaicin as a viable anti-cancer agent were hindered by three factors—poor solubility, low bioavailability, and spicy flavor.



"Oral use of capsaicin is associated with unfavorable side effects such as stomach cramps, nausea, a burning sensation in the gut, and gastrointestinal irritation," said Valentovic, a senior author on the publication.



"A strategy to overcome these drawbacks is the development of different delivery systems, such as encapsulating capsaicin in long-acting sustained release drug delivery systems could allow for more consistent capsaicin levels that could be more efficient as anti-cancer agents."







This is the first publication to provide an in-depth description of the anti-cancer activity of capsaicin sustained-release formulations. The research team was led by Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences Piyali Dasgupta, Ph.D., and Professor of Biomedical Sciences Monica Valentovic, Ph.D.