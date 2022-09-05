Kerala Reports Cases Of Tomato Flu Amid COVID-19 Surge

More than 80 children below five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection, called 'tomato flu' in Kerala, amid a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.
Local media reported the confirmation of at least 82 cases in Kollam, a city known as a trade hub and for its beaches.
According to local news websites, all the confirmed cases were reported from government hospitals and as per reports, the number may be higher if the cases from private hospitals are included.
The shape of blisters is generally red, and thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". In India, only parts of Kollam are experiencing this kind of flu, but the health officials warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.
Symptoms of 'Tomato fever' include:
Though the health officials said that the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some points to prevent this virus:
