Kerala Reports Cases Of Tomato Flu Amid COVID-19 Surge

Symptoms of 'Tomato fever' include:

Colour change in hands and legs

Tiredness

Joint pain

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose

High fever

Body aches

Though the health officials said that the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some points to prevent this virus:





Do not scratch the blisters.

Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water.

Maintain proper hygiene.

Avoid close contact with the infected person.

Use warm water for bathing.

Take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effect of the disease.

In India, it is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever. Usually, an infected child experience rashes and skin irritation, and dehydration. This causes blisters on several parts of the body.The shape of blisters is generally red, and thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". In India, only parts of Kollam are experiencing this kind of flu, but the health officials warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.Source: Medindia