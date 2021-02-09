by Colleen Fleiss on  September 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Explains Why Young, Fit People Suffer Heart Attacks
Increased physical activities, stress could add to heart attack risk in young people, say experts.

"Generally cardiac issues are considered to be associated with obesity, old age or unhealthy lifestyle, but the fact is even a healthy young person apparently following a fitness regime can also suffer heart attack," Dr Anand Kumar Pandey, Director and Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, told IANS.

"We can never have insight into a person's lifestyle, which includes hectic schedule, stress -- they also have so much to do with heart health," he added.


Stress plays a major role, the experts noted.

"The youth of India has adopted bad lifestyle habits to deal with the stress they are facing due to their high-pressure jobs and while ambition is good there is an urgent need for balance," Dr T.S. Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told IANS.

But can exercise, often touted as a preventive measure, also affect heart health?

"While high levels of cholesterol may cause blockages in arteries, going extremely beyond the capacity of the body for exercises or workout puts extra pressure on blood vessels, and the same condition may potentially result in cardiac attack," Pandey said.

Further, the experts noted that young people no longer go for bi-annual or annual check ups and therefore, do not have an idea of what is going on in their body.

"Sometimes, you do not get warning signs. But one thing to notice is if you are getting breathless and having chest, arm, or jaw discomfort while exercising or physically exerting yourself," Kler said.

Moreover, Covid infection as well as its long-lasting effects are also known to affect heart health.

Abnormal antibody response may raise blood clot risk in Covid patients, resulting in heart attacks and strokes, according to a recent study published in the journal Blood.

"In prevailing times Covid infection may also aggravate the cardiac problems in a cardiac patient, even in post-Covid syndrome cardiac problems are majorly being seen. We need to broaden the perspectives about heart health," Pandey said.

The experts added that genetic predisposition or family history is also a factor.

"If you have a family history of heart disease and are above the age of 25... For example, if someone has a brother who passed away at the age of 35 due to a heart attack, it is imperative that they start going for regular check ups after they turn 25. The body changes and responds differently as we grow, and we need to ensure that we are aware of what is happening inside," Kler said.

However, this does not mean the conventional risk factors including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking does not play a role.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

EpilepsyHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditisEpilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children