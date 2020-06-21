by Colleen Fleiss on  June 21, 2020 at 7:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Decodes How the Brain Senses Smell
An electrical signature that is perceived as an odor in the brain's smell-processing center, the olfactory bulb, even though the odor does not exist has been discovered by NYU Grossman School of Medicine researchers.

Because the odor-simulating signal was manmade, researchers could manipulate the timing and order of related nerve signaling and identify which changes were most important to the ability of mice to accurately identify the "synthetic smell."

"Decoding how the brain tells apart odors is complicated, in part, because unlike with other senses such as vision, we do not yet know the most important aspects of individual smells," says study lead investigator Edmund Chong, MS, a doctoral student at NYU Langone Health. "In facial recognition, for example, the brain can recognize people based on visual cues, such as the eyes, even without seeing someone's nose and ears," says Chong. "But these distinguishing features, as recorded by the brain, have yet to be found for each smell."


The current study results, published online in the journal Science on June 18, center on the olfactory bulb, which is behind the nose in animals and humans. Past studies have shown that airborne molecules linked to scents trigger receptor cells lining the nose to send electric signals to nerve-ending bundles in the bulb called glomeruli, and then to brain cells (neurons).

The timing and order of glomeruli activation is known to be unique to each smell, researchers say, with signals then transmitted to the brain's cortex, which controls how an animal perceives, reacts to, and remembers a smell. But because scents can vary over time and mingle with others, scientists have until now struggled to precisely track a single smell signature across several types of neurons.

For the new study, the researchers designed experiments based on the availability of mice genetically engineered by another lab so that their brain cells could be activated by shining light on them -- a technique called optogenetics. Next they trained the mice to recognize a signal generated by light activation of six glomeruli -- known to resemble a pattern evoked by an odor -- by giving them a water reward only when they perceived the correct "odor" and pushed a lever.

If mice pushed the lever after activation of a different set of glomeruli (simulation of a different odor), they received no water. Using this model, the researchers changed the timing and mix of activated glomeruli, noting how each change impacted a mouse's perception as reflected in a behavior: the accuracy with which it acted on the synthetic odor signal to get the reward.

Specifically, researchers found that changing which of the glomeruli within each odor-defining set were activated first led to as much as a 30 percent drop in the ability of a mouse to correctly sense an odor signal and obtain water. Changes in the last glomeruli in each set came with as little as a 5 percent decrease in accurate odor sensing.

The timing of the glomeruli activations worked together "like the notes in a melody," say the researchers, with delays or interruptions in the early "notes" degrading accuracy. Tight control in their model over when, how many, and which receptors and glomeruli were activated in the mice, enabled the team to sift through many variables and identify which odor features stood out.

"Now that we have a model for breaking down the timing and order of glomeruli activation, we can examine the minimum number and kind of receptors needed by the olfactory bulb to identify a particular smell," says study senior investigator and neurobiologist Dmitry Rinberg, PhD. Rinberg, an associate professor at NYU Langone and its Neuroscience Institute, says the human nose is known to have some 350 different kinds of odor receptors, while mice, whose sense of smell is far more specialized, have more than 1,200.

"This puts us closer to answering the longstanding question in our field of how the brain extracts sensory information to evoke behavior."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

What Does the Color and Odor of Your Urine Says About Your Health
Your urine can discover major underlying health conditions from diabetes to cancer. Learn what changes in color, odor and volume of urine may mean.
READ MORE
Halitosis
Halitosis is an embarrassing condition that affects a person's self confidence. It is usually caused by bad oral hygiene.
READ MORE
Self-testing Your Sense of Smell may Help Detect Coronavirus
Sudden loss of smell has emerged as a significant symptom in about 60 percent of COVID-19 patients, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Most COVID-19 Infected Patients may Lose Sense of Smell by Third Day
Loss of the sense of smell and taste is most likely to occur by the third day of infection with the novel COVID-19 virus, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

AnosmiaParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)