by Colleen Fleiss on  June 11, 2020 at 2:37 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Studies Reveal Essential Components of Dietary Restriction
Studies have revealed a fresh understanding into the roles two essential amino acids namely threonine and tryptophan play in metabolic health, which may help scientists in the fight against obesity. The studies were conducted by Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) researchers.

Led by Dr Adam Rose , the recent finding, published in Nature Communications, shows that by reducing the amount of two amino acids - threonine and tryptophan - in young healthy mice, they were able to burn more calories than they consumed, without calorie reduction, keeping them lean and healthy and without the side-effect of lower muscle mass.

While a moderate reduction in dietary protein and therefore essential amino acids can enhance vitality, diets devoid of this component can make people sick very quickly and are not recommended. However, this study has shown that a reconsideration of the functions of these two amino acids in nutrition warrants further exploration.


"Once we understand which particular dietary components are needed for the health-promoting effects of these diets we can design strategies to mimic them, simulating the effects without having the negative side effects," Dr Rose said.

A highlight of the study was an experiment where Dr. Rose and his team genetically manipulated the mice to be able to synthesise the essential amino acid threonine, which blocked the health promoting effects of the low threonine diet and saw the mice gain weight, proving that these two amino acids can hold the key to a new diet approach.

Dr Matthew Piper, a key co-author adds, "We are finding an increasing number of situations in which essential amino acids are powerful modulators of lifelong health and lifespan. Our findings on their specific effects gives us exciting insights into how we might harness their benefits to drive better health."

Co-author Professor Stephen Simpson of the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre said, "We are beginning to understand how critical the balance of dietary amino acids is to the control of appetite, health and ageing."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Protein Power of Vegan Diet
A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.
READ MORE
Breaking Up Amino Acids Utilizing Radiation
The latest study describes how the amino acid is broken up when bombarded with different doses of electrons. It has implications for cancer radiotherapy and understanding the origin of life
READ MORE
Branched Chain Amino Acids and Cardiovascular Disease Linked
Branched chain amino acid levels in the blood stream help predict future risk of cardiovascular disease and LDL cholesterol, reports study.
READ MORE
Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet
Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator