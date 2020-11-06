Studies Reveal Essential Components of Dietary Restriction

‘A low-threonine diet even protected mice that were morbidly obese and prone to developing type 2 diabetes.’

"Once we understand which particular dietary components are needed for the health-promoting effects of these diets we can design strategies to mimic them, simulating the effects without having the negative side effects," Dr Rose said.A highlight of the study was an experiment where Dr. Rose and his team genetically manipulated the mice to be able to synthesise the essential amino acid threonine, which blocked the health promoting effects of the low threonine diet and saw the mice gain weight, proving that these two amino acids can hold the key to a new diet approach.Dr Matthew Piper, a key co-author adds, "We are finding an increasing number of situations in which essential amino acids are powerful modulators of lifelong health and lifespan. Our findings on their specific effects gives us exciting insights into how we might harness their benefits to drive better health."Co-author Professor Stephen Simpson of the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre said, "We are beginning to understand how critical the balance of dietary amino acids is to the control of appetite, health and ageing."Source: Eurekalert