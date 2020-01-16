Women and men have a much higher risk of dangerous heart issues soon after their first stroke, even if they have no history of heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stroke.

Stroke Increases Risks of Heart Complications

‘Women without a history of heart disease who had a stroke were 23 times more likely to experience a cardiac complication for the first time after their stroke. Men were 25 times more likely to experience cardiac complications. ’

Show Full Article





The research team examined ICES data for more than 90,000 adults over the age of 65 in Ontario with no pre-existing clinical diagnosis of heart disease. The researchers examined the incidence of cardiac events in two groups - a group of just over 20,000 that had a stroke and a group of approximately 70,000 individuals without stroke but with similar vascular risk factors, comorbidities and demographic characteristics.



The researchers point out that the connection between cardiovascular events and stroke has often been believed to be the result of shared risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or smoking. However, in this study, there was the same proportion of these risk factors in both groups - the group that had a stroke, and the group that did not.



"This shows that after taking risk factors into consideration, having experienced a recent stroke was independently associated with the incidence of major adverse cardiac events," said Dr. Sposato, who is also the director of the Heart & Brain Laboratory at Western University. "This leads us to believe that there are underlying mechanisms linked to stroke that may be causing heart disease."



In a paper published earlier in 2019, Dr. Sposato and collaborators used animal models to back up this finding by demonstrating that the brain damage caused by stroke leads to inflammation and scarring in the left atrium of the heart. These changes are well-known structural abnormalities for a number of heart diseases such as heart attacks, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias.



"This is the first animal model that clearly demonstrates how stroke can influence scarring in the heart. We are excited to continue work in this area to target these influencing factors to prevent heart disease following a stroke," said Shawn Whitehead, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry who was co-principal investigator of the study in rats.



Dr. Sposato hopes this information will inform clinical practice and encourage health care providers to watch for cardiovascular symptoms in patients who recently had strokes.



"My hope is that neurologists, cardiologists, and scientists can work more closely together on this brain-heart connection so that in the future, we can understand and target the underlying mechanisms to prevent heart disease after stroke," he said.



Source: Eurekalert This risk dropped after 30 days, but even one year after a stroke, men and women both still had twice the risk of a major cardiac event than those who didn't have a stroke.The research team examined ICES data for more than 90,000 adults over the age of 65 in Ontario with no pre-existing clinical diagnosis of heart disease. The researchers examined the incidence of cardiac events in two groups - a group of just over 20,000 that had a stroke and a group of approximately 70,000 individuals without stroke but with similar vascular risk factors, comorbidities and demographic characteristics.The researchers point out that the connection between cardiovascular events and stroke has often been believed to be the result of shared risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or smoking. However, in this study, there was the same proportion of these risk factors in both groups - the group that had a stroke, and the group that did not."This shows that after taking risk factors into consideration, having experienced a recent stroke was independently associated with the incidence of major adverse cardiac events," said Dr. Sposato, who is also the director of the Heart & Brain Laboratory at Western University. "This leads us to believe that there are underlying mechanisms linked to stroke that may be causing heart disease."In a paper published earlier in 2019, Dr. Sposato and collaborators used animal models to back up this finding by demonstrating that the brain damage caused by stroke leads to inflammation and scarring in the left atrium of the heart. These changes are well-known structural abnormalities for a number of heart diseases such as heart attacks, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias."This is the first animal model that clearly demonstrates how stroke can influence scarring in the heart. We are excited to continue work in this area to target these influencing factors to prevent heart disease following a stroke," said Shawn Whitehead, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry who was co-principal investigator of the study in rats.Dr. Sposato hopes this information will inform clinical practice and encourage health care providers to watch for cardiovascular symptoms in patients who recently had strokes."My hope is that neurologists, cardiologists, and scientists can work more closely together on this brain-heart connection so that in the future, we can understand and target the underlying mechanisms to prevent heart disease after stroke," he said.Source: Eurekalert

The study demonstrated for the first time that in people with no underlying heart disease, after a stroke, they were more than 20 times more likely than those who didn't have a stroke (23-fold in women and 25-fold in men) to have a first-in-life major adverse cardiovascular event. These events include things like heart attack, chest pain, cardiac failure or cardiac death.