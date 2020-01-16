Flavonoid quercetin intake can significantly decrease blood pressure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrition Reviews.

Plant Pigment Quercetin can Help Reduce Blood Pressure

‘Quercetin is a plant pigment commonly found in various plants and foods, such as onions, teas, apples, and red wine. ’

The review concluded that a reduction in blood pressure of more than ten mmHg lowers cardiovascular risk by 50% for heart failure, 35% - 40% for stroke, and approximately 20% to 25% for myocardial infarction. Researchers here found that the favorable effects of quercetin on blood pressure support the use of quercetin for patients with hypertension.



The pooled result from 13 treatment arms throughout the studies consulted showed that quercetin administration markedly reduced systolic blood pressure. Participants who consumed quercetin for eight weeks or more showed significantly changed levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Quercetin did not markedly influence total cholesterol or significantly alter fasting blood glucose concentrations. Quercetin was not found to cause serious adverse events in any of the included studies.

Source: Eurekalert

Researchers here consulted multiple studies that assessed the impact of quercetin on blood pressure and glucose levels. Each study utilized here assessed blood glucose, total cholesterol, and/or insulin. 17 studies with a total of 886 participants were included.