medindia

Stomach Cancer in Younger Patients Much More Lethal

by Iswarya on  December 26, 2019 at 1:09 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High proportion of stomach cancer patients who are below the age of 60 suffer from a particular and genetically unique form of the disease that spreads much more quickly and is resistant to traditional chemotherapy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Surgery.
Stomach Cancer in Younger Patients Much More Lethal
Stomach Cancer in Younger Patients Much More Lethal

While rates of stomach cancer in older patients have been declining for decades, this early onset of cancer is increasing and now makes up more than 30 percent of stomach cancer diagnoses.

Show Full Article


"I think this is an alarming trend, as stomach cancer is a devastating disease," said senior author Travis Grotz, a surgical oncologist at Mayo Clinic in the U.S.

The research team studied 75,225 cases using several cancer databases to review stomach cancer statistics from 1973 to 2015.

Today, the average age of someone diagnosed with stomach cancer is 68, but people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are more at risk than they used to be.

"Typically, we see stomach cancer being diagnosed in patients in their 70s, but increasingly we are seeing 30- to 50-year-old patients being diagnosed," Grotz said.

The increased rate of the early onset disease is not from earlier detection or screening, Grotz added.

"There is no universal screening for stomach cancer, and the younger patients actually presented with the late-stage disease than the older patients," he said.

In addition to being more deadly, early-onset stomach cancer is also genetically and molecularly distinct, researchers found.

Furthermore, traditional risk factors for developing stomach cancer among older people, such as smoking tobacco, did not appear to correlate with its early onset counterpart.

"Hopefully, studies like this will raise awareness and increase physician suspicion of stomach cancer, particularly in younger patients," Grotz said.

Younger patients who feel full before finishing a meal, or have reflux, abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss, and difficulty eating should see their health care provider, he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Gastric Cancer

Stomach (gastric) cancer develops from the stomach lining. It is the third most common cause for cancer related deaths.

Lifetime Weight Gain of 20kgs Increases Risk of Esophageal, Stomach Cancers

Carrying excess weight can trigger long-term reflux problems and heartburn that can lead to cancer of the esophagus and upper stomach.

Potatoes and Cabbage Alleviate Stomach Cancer Risk

Include potatoes and other white vegetables in your diet to reduce the risk of developing stomach cancer, suggest scientists at Zhejiang University in China.

Biosimilar to Trastuzumab Approved for Breast or Metastatic Stomach Cancer

A biological product similar to the earlier USFDA approved trastuzumab has now been cleared for treatment of breast and stomach cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

COX - 2 Inhibitors

What are COX–2 Inhibitors? Why are they safer compared to NSAIDs and which conditions are best treated by these drugs. Learn more about COX-2 inhibitors.

Gastroscopy

Gastroscopy is a diagnostic test that enables the doctor to look inside of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

GastroscopyGastric CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPeritoneal CancerCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantCOX - 2 Inhibitors
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Acute Renal Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive