Goa Health Ministry's flagship STEMI project saved the lives of over 50 people after its inception in December last year, reports a senior health official.

STEMI Project Launched by Goa Government Saves 50 Lives in 6 Months

‘Goa is one of the first state's in the country to launch STEMI, a program which facilitates emergency heart condition treatment at 12 government health centers across Goa.’

Show Full Article





Naik said this hours before a delegation of the Goa Health Ministry led by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Naik himself, is scheduled to make a presentation to the central government's health ministry officials in the national capital.



"People who have undergone treatment thanks to STEMI now live healthier, due to healthier hearts and they can perform activities better than the time before treatment," Naik said.



The Health Ministry official also said that most heart attacks in India occur within the age group of 40 years to late 50s, at a time when the person suffering from the heart disease is still supporting a family.



"A heart attack in that age grouping can destroy a family if the main breadwinner suffers from a cardiac arrest," Naik said.



Source: IANS "The government sector on an average treats nearly 1,500 heart attacks every year in Goa. Mortality in such heart attack cases was 225 annually. In the first six months, we have been able to cut down on the mortality rate by half, which means as of now we have saved more than 50 lives already," he said.Naik said this hours before a delegation of the Goa Health Ministry led by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Naik himself, is scheduled to make a presentation to the central government's health ministry officials in the national capital."People who have undergone treatment thanks to STEMI now live healthier, due to healthier hearts and they can perform activities better than the time before treatment," Naik said.The Health Ministry official also said that most heart attacks in India occur within the age group of 40 years to late 50s, at a time when the person suffering from the heart disease is still supporting a family."A heart attack in that age grouping can destroy a family if the main breadwinner suffers from a cardiac arrest," Naik said.Source: IANS

Before the launch of STEMI, patients, especially from rural areas, had to be ferried to the Goa Medical College a top state-run health facility near Panaji, and deaths often occurred due to the time incurred in traveling the distance.