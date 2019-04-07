medindia

Long-term Monitoring Helps Maintain Bone Health in Childhood Cancer Survivors

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 4, 2019 at 6:11 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bone health of children and adolescents treated for cancer can be adversly affected. The review 'Bone health in childhood cancer: review of the literature and recommendations for the management of bone health in childhood cancer survivors' helps clinicians define specific groups at higher risk of long-term bone complications, identify unrecognized long-term adverse effects, and ultimately improve patient care.
Long-term Monitoring Helps Maintain Bone Health in Childhood Cancer Survivors
Long-term Monitoring Helps Maintain Bone Health in Childhood Cancer Survivors

This includes a concise diagnostic-therapeutic algorithm which outlines a clinical pathway to aid physicians in the long-term care of their patients.

Show Full Article


The publication by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) Cancer and Bone Working Group reviews the latest knowledge in this area of clinical research and provides succinct recommendations for essential long-term follow-up of bone health in childhood cancer survivors. Advances in the treatment of children and adolescents with cancer have led to substantial improvements in survival, with a 5-year survival rate of childhood cancer close to 80%.

Professor Maria-Luisa Brandi, Head of the Bone Metabolic Diseases Unit, Department of Biomedical, Experimental and Clinical Sciences, University of Florence, Italy, and lead author of the study, states: "In children and adolescents treated for cancer, the attainment of peak bone mass, which is a fundamental factor affecting bone mass in adulthood, can be negatively affected. Lower bone mineral density and microarchitectural deterioration can persist during adulthood, thereby increasing fracture risk. That is why the bone health of children and adolescents with a cancer history should be carefully monitored, and patients should be informed of possible late complications of their previous medical treatment."

As well as cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and stem-cell transplantation, factors which contribute to bone mass impairment in childhood cancer survivors include an inadequate diet (especially calcium and vitamin D deficiency); prolonged treatments with glucocorticoids; hormone alterations involving growth hormone and/or gonadal hormones; reduced or absent physical activity, and inflammation and altered secretion of cytokines due to cancer cells.

The review also points to areas where there are substantial knowledge gaps and identifies the need for further research to clarify whether improving bone health in childhood cancer survivors differs from the management of bone disorders in the general population.

Professor René Rizzoli, Chair of the IOF Cancer and Bone Working Group, added: "Cancer treatments in youth have a multifactorial impact on bone fragility and a core objective, both during treatment and once the patient is in remission or cured, is to reduce the impact on future adult bone health. This requires long-term follow up, involving effective transition from pediatric to adult care, as well as good communication between pediatric oncology and primary care. As clinicians we must work together to help to maintain and protect our young patients' skeletal health."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Osteomyelitis

An infection of a bone is called osteomyelitis. Osteomyelitis can be acute or a chronic and can spread through the haematogenous or contiguous route.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Cancer and Homeopathy Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Bone Health Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways Osteomyelitis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Good News for Patients with Diabetic Retinopathy

Home Remedies for Sore Throat

Home Remedies to Fix a Broken or Cracked Tooth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive