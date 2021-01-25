Sri Lanka Approved AstraZeneca's Vaccine for Emergency Use

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle said the vaccine will be imported to Sri Lanka by mid-February.She said Sri Lanka will get 20 per cent of the population covered by the World Health Organization, while for another 30 per cent of the population, the government will purchase a vaccine."Our intention is to cover at least 50 per cent of the population," Fernandopulle said.Sri Lanka has to date recorded over 56,000 Covid-19 patients and recorded 276 deaths.Source: IANS