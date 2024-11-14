About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Sodium Butyrate Protects Intestinal Barrier by Regulating Necroptosis in Cirrhosis

by Naina Bhargava on Nov 14 2024 11:47 AM

Sodium butyrate inhibits necroptosis in intestinal epithelial cells during liver cirrhosis, highlighting its potential to protect the intestinal barrier.

Sodium Butyrate Protects Intestinal Barrier by Regulating Necroptosis in Cirrhosis
Sodium butyrate modulates necroptosis in intestinal epithelial cells during liver cirrhosis, offering potential therapeutic insights for intestinal barrier protection.

Robots Revolutionize Detection of Necroptosis in Inflammatory Diseases
Robots Revolutionize Detection of Necroptosis in Inflammatory Diseases
Cutting-edge automated diagnostic methods reveal precise detection of necroptosis in inflammatory diseases, promising tailored treatments globally.
Advertisement

Background and Aims

Necroptosis plays a crucial role in regulating intestinal epithelial cells (IECs). Butyric acid (BA), a product of intestinal microbial metabolism, helps maintain the intestinal epithelial barrier. However, it is not yet known whether necroptosis occurs in IECs during liver cirrhosis, or whether sodium butyrate (NaB) can modulate this process. This study explores whether IECs undergo necroptosis in the context of cirrhosis and whether NaB can influence necroptosis and the associated regulatory mechanisms (1 Trusted Source
Sodium Butyrate Inhibits Necroptosis by Regulating MLKL via E2F1 in Intestinal Epithelial Cells of Liver Cirrhosis

Go to source).


Advertisement
Who Pulls the Molecular Trigger for Cell Death?
Who Pulls the Molecular Trigger for Cell Death?
New insights on how human cells are 'triggered' to undergo an inflammatory type of cell death, which in turn have negative implications on the cancer therapies, finds a new study.

Methods

Serum levels of RIPK3(Receptor-Interacting Protein Kinase 3), MLKL(Mixed lineage kinase domain-like), and Zonulin, as well as fecal BA levels, were measured and correlated in 48 patients with liver cirrhosis and 20 healthy controls. A rat model of liver cirrhosis was established, and NaB was administered. The expressions of MLKL, p-MLKL(Phosphorylated MLKL), and tight junction proteins were measured. We conducted an in vitro investigation of the effect of NaB on necroptosis in the HT29 cell line.


Advertisement
Mechanism Behind Cell Death Identified by VIB and Ghent University Researchers
Mechanism Behind Cell Death Identified by VIB and Ghent University Researchers
The mechanism behind necroptosis, a type of cell death that leads to a number of diseases, has been determined by researchers at VIB and Ghent University.

Results

Serum levels of RIPK3, MLKL, and Zonulin in the liver cirrhosis group were higher, while fecal BA levels were lower than those in the control group. Zonulin levels were positively correlated with RIPK3 and MLKL levels, while fecal BA levels were negatively correlated with serum MLKL levels, but not with RIPK3 levels. NaB reduced the mRNA and protein expression of MLKL but did not effect RIPK1 and RIPK3 in-vitro. Rescue experiments demonstrated that NaB inhibited necroptosis through E2F1-mediated regulation of MLKL.


Study Says Controlling Cell Death Prevents Skin Inflammation
Study Says Controlling Cell Death Prevents Skin Inflammation
Halting a type of regulated cell death called necroptosis in keratinocytes is vital for the prevention of skin inflammation, reveals study in the October issue of the journal Immunity .

Conclusions

NaB alleviates intestinal mucosal injury and reduces necroptosis in IECs in liver cirrhosis. It also inhibits the necroptosis of IECs and protects the intestinal barrier by reducing E2F1 expression and downregulating MLKL expression levels. These results can be employed to develop a novel strategy for treating complications arising from liver cirrhosis.

Reference:
  1. Sodium Butyrate Inhibits Necroptosis by Regulating MLKL via E2F1 in Intestinal Epithelial Cells of Liver Cirrhosis - (https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2024-00221)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement