Global Health Threat: Multidrug-Resistant Bacterium Identified in Brazil

A strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae, previously identified in the United States, is a common cause of hospital infections and is resistant to all available antibiotics.

Global epidemiological trend of Klebsiella pneumoniae ST340: emergence of subclade KL15 co-producing K pneumoniae carbapenemase-2 and New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase-7 in the Americas



In 2022, a strain ofisolated from an 86-year-old woman with a urinary infection in Brazil's Northeast region was found to be resistant to all available antibiotics. The patient passed away 24 hours after being admitted to the hospital ().A team of researchers funded by FAPESP(Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo) sequenced the genome of the bacterium and compared it with a database of 48 similar sequences. Worryingly, the analysis revealed that the strain had been previously identified in the United States, was already circulating in Brazil, and had the potential to spread globally.An article on the study is published in“The bacterium is so versatile that it adapts to changes in treatment, easily acquiring resistance mechanisms not targeted by existing drugs either singly or in combination. It could become endemic to healthcare facilities worldwide,” said Nilton Lincopan, last author of the article and a professor at the University of São Paulo’s Biomedical Sciences Institute (ICB-USP) in Brazil.Lincopan runs One Health Brazilian Resistance (OneBR), a database with epidemiological, phenotypical, and genomic data on bacteria classified as “critical priority pathogens” by the World Health Organization (WHO).This classification encompasses bacteria for which few therapeutic options are available, that merit containment measures to prevent dissemination, and that should be prioritized for research and development of novel antimicrobials.OneBR’s database currently holdsof human and animal pathogens.The OneBR platform is supported by FAPESP, the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq, an arm of the Brazilian government) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Health services are required to notify the local epidemiological surveillance authority when multidrug-resistant strains like this are detected. The patient must be isolated, and all health workers involved must take extra precautions to prevent transmission of the pathogen to other patients.“As an opportunistic pathogen, the bacterium may not cause disease in patients with normal immunity, but in people with low immunity, it can cause severe infections. In the hospital environment, patients in intensive care units [ICUs] or being treated for other diseases can acquire a secondary infection such as pneumonia. With no treatment available and with a depressed immune system, they often die,” Lincopan said.The authors note that a rapid increase in pan-beta-lactam-resistantco-producing carbapenemases was observed across Latin America and the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carbapenemases are enzymes that hydrolyze most antimicrobial compounds, making them ineffective. Beta-lactams are the most widely used class of antibiotics.The spread of these bacteria was reported to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO, which issued an epidemiological alert.A global genomic analysis published recently by a group led by Fábio Sellera, a professor at the Metropolitan University of Santos (UNIMES) in Brazil, also reported rapid growth in multidrug-resistant bacteria, stressing that the high prevalence ofstrains indicates a novel resistance trend and a serious public health threat.An antibiotic combining a third-generation cephalosporin, ceftazidime, with a new beta-lactamase inhibitor, avibactam, was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 and is indicated for treatment ofcarbapenemase (KPC)-producing bacteria.Ceftazidime/avibactam was approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian equivalent of the FDA, in 2018 given the large number of reported KPC infections.“Hospitalization of people with COVID-19 associated with secondary infections by this type of bacterium probably led to a global increase in the use of ceftazidime/avibactam, favoring the emergence of strains resistant to this new antibiotic,” Lincopan said.The standard procedure for patients hospitalized with suspected bacterial infections would be to collect clinical material for confirmation of the diagnosis and testing of susceptibility to the different antimicrobials available.“KPC-producing strains treated with ceftazidime/avibactam probably evolved rapidly, acquiring resistance to this latest therapeutic option. We now have carbapenemase co-producing strains that don’t respond to treatment with beta-lactams,” he said.Besides the need for permanent monitoring of the pathogenic bacteria found in hospitals, the researchers also stress the importance of rational prescribing of antibiotics. The message for patients is that when antibiotics are prescribed, they must adhere to the full course of treatment even if they feel well after two or three days. This will also avoid the emergence of more drug-resistant strains.Source-Eurekalert