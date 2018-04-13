medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Smartphone Addiction may Increase Your Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  April 13, 2018 at 11:10 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smartphone addicted people are found to be the most depressed, anxious and lonely, according to a new research by Professor of Health Education Erik Peper and Associate Professor of Health Education Richard Harvey at San Fransisco State University. The findings of the study are published in the journal NeuroRegulation.
Smartphone Addiction may Increase Your Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression
Smartphone Addiction may Increase Your Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression

The scientists added that overuse of smart phones is just like any other type of substance abuse. The downside of that convenience is that many of us are also addicted to the constant pings, chimes, vibrations and other alerts from our devices, unable to ignore new emails, texts and images.

"The behavioral addiction of smartphone use begins forming neurological connections in the brain in ways similar to how opioid addiction is experienced by people taking Oxycontin for pain relief -- gradually," Peper explained.

On top of that, addiction to social media technology may actually have a negative effect on social connection. In a survey of 135 San Francisco State students, Peper and Harvey found that students who used their phones the most reported higher levels of feeling isolated, lonely, depressed and anxious. They believe the loneliness is partly a consequence of replacing face-to-face interaction with a form of communication where body language and other signals cannot be interpreted. They also found that those same students almost constantly multitasked while studying, watching other media, eating or attending class. This constant activity allows little time for bodies and minds to relax and regenerate, says Peper, and also results in "semi-tasking," where people do two or more tasks at the same time -- but half as well as they would have if focused on one task at a time.

Peper and Harvey note that digital addiction is not our fault but a result of the tech industry's desire to increase corporate profits. "More eyeballs, more clicks, more money," said Peper. Push notifications, vibrations and other alerts on our phones and computers make us feel compelled to look at them by triggering the same neural pathways in our brains that once alerted us to imminent danger, such as an attack by a tiger or other large predator. "But now we are hijacked by those same mechanisms that once protected us and allowed us to survive -- for the most trivial pieces of information," he said.

But just as we can train ourselves to eat less sugar, for example, we can take charge and train ourselves to be less addicted to our phones and computers. The first step is recognizing that tech companies are manipulating our innate biological responses to danger. Peper suggests turning off push notifications, only responding to email and social media at specific times and scheduling periods with no interruptions to focus on important tasks.

Two of Peper's students say they have taken proactive measures to change their patterns of technology use. Recreation, Parks and Tourism major Khari McKendell closed all of his social media accounts about six months ago because he wanted to make stronger face-to-face connections with people. "I still call and text people but I want to make sure that a majority of the time I'm talking to my friends in person," he said.

Senior Sierra Hinkle, a Holistic Health minor, says she has stopped using headphones while out walking in order to be more aware of her surroundings. When she's out with friends, they all put their phones in the center of the table, and the first one to touch theirs buys the drinks. "We have to become creative and approach technology in a different way that still incorporates the skills we need but doesn't take away from real-life experience," said Hinkle.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Tips to Get Rid of Smartphone Addiction

Tips to Get Rid of Smartphone Addiction

Experts have revealed that phone checking was contagious, as if one person picks up their device, and then everyone else in the room takes it as a cue to check theirs.

Your Smartphone Might be Responsible for ADHD!

Your Smartphone Might be Responsible for ADHD!

Smartphone notifications can influence people's mind, contributing to ADHD. Switching the phones to silent mode can minimize the effects of smartphone interruptions.

Smartphone Addiction More Common Among Women Than Men

Smartphone Addiction More Common Among Women Than Men

Women use smartphones mainly for social networking website including Facebook and Instagram than just making calls, games and searches combined.

Smartphone and Internet Addiction Cause Chemical Imbalance in the Brain

Smartphone and Internet Addiction Cause Chemical Imbalance in the Brain

Study uses magnetic brain imaging technique to gain unique insight into the brains of smartphone- and internet-addicted teenagers.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Drug Detox Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...