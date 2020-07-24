by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

'Smart Helmets' To Screen Coronavirus
For the First time in India Smart Helmets have been deployed for mass screening of suspect Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Pune.

The deployment in Mumbai's northern suburbs is part of the recent public-private-partnership initiative of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the success achieved in Dharavi.

Imported from South Korea, the Smart Helmets have been provided by an NGO Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), each costing Rs 6,00,000, taking the Covid-19 combat strategy to a new high-tech dimension, said BJS managing committee member Dr Neelu Jain.


"Each helmet is equipped with two cameras, an image camera in the front and a thermal camera on the side which can simultaneously screen 13 persons per minute," Dr Jain told IANS.

Earlier, the health teams used infrared thermal guns to check peoples' temperatures but it had limitations as it could screen around 200 persons in one hour.

However, the new portable Smart Helmets can screen upto 6,000 people per hour, provided they stand in a queue, making the process simpler and quicker, she said.

Presently, BJS has acquired 4 Smart Helmets and is hoping to get more, but currently they are not available since they are in demand globally, she said.

Currently, the helmets are proving beneficial in the ongoing 'Mission Zero' launched by the BMC on June 22 along with BJS, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CREDAI-MCHI realtors' bodies, BJS and Desh Apnayen, to control the corona spread in northern Mumbai suburbs of Bhandup-Mulund and Dahisar-Borivali-Kandivali-Malad.

India's commercial capital accounts for the country's highest 105,923 Covid-19 cases and 5,930 deaths till date.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake