About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Smart Contact Lenses can Diagnose Cancer

by Hannah Joy on August 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Smart Contact Lenses can Diagnose Cancer

New, smart contact lenses developed can screen and diagnose cancer, reveal scientists from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI).

The smart contact lens can capture and detect exosomes, nanometer-sized vesicles found in bodily secretions which have the potential for being diagnostic cancer biomarkers.

All You Need to Know About Smart Contact Lenses

The lens was designed with microchambers bound to antibodies that can capture exosomes found in tears. This antibody- conjugated signaling microchamber contact lens (ACSM-CL) can be stained for detection with nanoparticle-tagged specific antibodies for selective visualization.

Try Self-monitoring Diabetes and Glaucoma With Smart Contact Lenses

Try Self-monitoring Diabetes and Glaucoma With Smart Contact Lenses


Blood sugar and intraocular pressure can be self-monitored by patients wearing smart contact lenses with in-built bio-sensors.
Advertisement


This offers a potential platform for cancer pre-screening and a supportive diagnostic tool that is easy, rapid, sensitive, cost-effective, and non-invasive.

Exosomes are formed within most cells and secreted into many bodily fluids, such as plasma, saliva, urine, and tears. Once thought to be the dumping grounds for unwanted materials from their cells of origin, it is now known that exosomes can transport different biomolecules between cells.
Self-moisturizing Smart Contact Lens can Relieve Dry Eyes

Self-moisturizing Smart Contact Lens can Relieve Dry Eyes


Dry eye syndrome: Newly developed self-moisturizing smart contact lens can now treat dry eyes effectively.
Advertisement

It has also been shown that there is a wealth of surface proteins on exosomes - some that are common to all exosomes and others that are increased in response to cancer, viral infections, or injury.

In addition, exosomes derived from tumors can strongly influence tumor regulation, progression, and metastasis. Because of these capabilities, there has been much interest in using exosomes for cancer diagnosis and prognosis/treatment prediction. However, this has been hampered by the difficulty in isolating exosomes in sufficient quantity and purity for this purpose.

Current methods involve tedious and time-consuming ultracentrifuge and density gradients, lasting at least ten hours to complete. Further difficulties are posed in the detection of isolated exosomes; commonly used methods require expensive and space-consuming equipment.

Can ACSM-CL Capture and Detect Exosomes Accurately?

The TIBI team has leveraged their expertise in contact lens biosensor design and fabrication to eliminate the need for these isolation methods by devising their ACSM-CL for capturing exosomes from tears, an optimum and cleaner source of exosomes than blood, urine, and saliva.

They also facilitated and optimized the preparation of their ACSM-CL by the use of alternative approaches. When fabricating the microchambers for their lens, the team used a direct laser cutting and engraving approach rather than conventional cast molding for structural retention of both the chambers and the lens.

In addition, the team introduced a method that chemically modified the microchamber surfaces to activate them for antibody binding. This method was used in place of standard approaches, in which metallic or nanocarbon materials must be used in expensive clean-room settings.

The team then optimized procedures for binding a capture antibody to the ACSM-CL microchambers and a different (positive control) detection antibody onto gold nanoparticles that can be visualized spectroscopically. Both these antibodies are specific for two different surface markers found on all exosomes.

In an initial validation experiment, the ACSM-CL was tested against exosomes secreted into supernatants from ten different tissue and cancer cell lines. The ability to capture and detect exosomes was validated by the spectroscopic shifts observed in all the test samples, in comparison with the negative controls. Similar results were obtained when the ACSM-CL was tested against ten different tear samples collected from volunteers.

In the final experiments, exosomes in supernatants collected from three different cell lines with different surface marker expressions were tested against the ACSM-CL, along with different combinations of marker-specific detection antibodies.

The resultant patterns of detection and non-detection of exosomes from the three different cell lines were as expected, thus validating the ACSM-CL's ability to accurately capture and detect exosomes with different surface markers.

"Exosomes are a rich source of markers and biomolecules which can be targeted for several biomedical applications," said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI's Director and CEO. "The methodology that our team has developed greatly facilitates our ability to tap into this source."



Source: Eurekalert
Google Smart Contact Lens may Measure Blood-Sugar Levels in Next Five Years

Google Smart Contact Lens may Measure Blood-Sugar Levels in Next Five Years


In a patent application, Google showed off potential designs for how it could package a smart contact lens that will measure a wearer's sugar levels.
Advertisement

Invention of Stretchy Nano-Devices Bring

Invention of Stretchy Nano-Devices Bring 'Smart' Contact Lenses Closer to Reality


Soon, you will be able to get a pair of 'smart' contact lenses as a team of scientists is creating a stretchable nano-scale device to manipulate light.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Non-Communicable DiseasesNon-Communicable Diseases
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Non-Communicable Diseases 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Hospital Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close