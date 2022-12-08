About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Reduce Needle Anxiety in Children?

by Hannah Joy on August 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Needle Anxiety in Children?

Two new nurse-led techniques developed can help reduce needle anxiety in children, reveals a new study.

Tears, tantrums, and distress - when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda.

Needle Phobia in Children

Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear can be lessened when nurses spend additional time supporting children in the vaccination process.

Needle-free COVID Vaccine Patch Could Replace Painful Injection

Needle-free COVID Vaccine Patch Could Replace Painful Injection


Forget those painful injections. Needle-free COVID vaccine patch could be the best alternative to a traditional needle vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 variants like Omicron.
Advertisement


Working with children aged 8-12 years, the preliminary study found that two new nurse-led techniques show promise in reducing needle fear in primary-aged children:

  • Divided Attention

    - where a child's attention and expectations are drawn away from the needle.

  • Positive Memory Reframing

    - where a child's exaggerations about the distress and discomfort of needles are redressed through discussion about the positive elements of the experience so that they form more realistic memories of the event.
Lead researcher, UniSA's Dr. Felicity Braithwaite, says helping children reduce fear and distress around vaccinations is a critical research priority given the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"For many children, undergoing a needle procedure can be painful and distressing," Dr. Braithwaite says. "Negative experiences of vaccinations in childhood can often lead to medical avoidance and vaccine hesitancy into adulthood, which can have devastating consequences when it comes to outbreaks of preventable diseases. By investing more time into techniques to help children manage their fears about needles, we hope to change these outcomes and deliver better health outcomes for the next generation."

Effect of Two New Nurse-Led Techniques

The study involved 41 children and their parents, with participants randomly allocated to one of four groups - usual care, divided attention, positive memory reframing, or a combination of the latter two interventions. Clinical outcomes were assessed at baseline, immediately post-vaccination and at two-weeks post-vaccination.
Can Needle-free Nasal Vaccine Protect Against COVID-19?

Can Needle-free Nasal Vaccine Protect Against COVID-19?


A bacteriophage-based, highly efficacious, needle and adjuvant-free, mucosal COVID-19 vaccine has been developed.
Advertisement

The Divided Attention technique involved a one-two minute distraction game where a nurse tapped the child's arm above and below the vaccination spot in a random order, with the child focussing their attention on guessing which spot was touched each time. This game takes advantage of the potential analgesic effects of distraction.

The Positive Memory Reframing technique involved talking to children about a past injection and emphasizing positive aspects, such as how brave the child was and praising specific strategies they used to reduce their own distress, for example, deep breathing and looking away. The aim is to foster a sense of self-efficacy to help children better cope.

Both strategies were tested in non-clinical settings (such as schools) to maximize the potential of broad vaccination programs that deliver minimal distress for children.



Source: Eurekalert
Microneedles Help Painless Vaccination With Less Side Effects

Microneedles Help Painless Vaccination With Less Side Effects


Study from the University of Helsinki monitors microneedles for immunotherapy and discusses the challenges regarding their production.
Advertisement

Tattooing May Lead To Transfer Of Metal Particles From The Needles Into The Body

Tattooing May Lead To Transfer Of Metal Particles From The Needles Into The Body


In the process of tattooing, particles wear off from the needle and enter the bloodstream, these particles contain the allergens nickel and chromium and consequently could also cause allergies.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
AgoraphobiaAgoraphobia
Anxiety DisorderAnxiety Disorder
Asperger´s SyndromeAsperger´s Syndrome
BereavementBereavement
HyperventilationHyperventilation
Placebo Effects: Rare InsightsPlacebo Effects: Rare Insights
Post Traumatic Stress DisorderPost Traumatic Stress Disorder
Tourette SyndromeTourette Syndrome
XenophobiaXenophobia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Diaphragmatic Hernia Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Post-Nasal Drip Blood Pressure Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Vent Forte (Theophylline) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close