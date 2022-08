How to Reduce Needle Anxiety in Children?

Effect of Two New Nurse-Led Techniques

Advertisement

"For many children, undergoing a needle procedure can be painful and distressing," Dr. Braithwaite says. "Negative experiences of vaccinations in childhood can often lead to medical avoidance and vaccine hesitancy into adulthood, which can have devastating consequences when it comes to outbreaks of preventable diseases. By investing more time into techniques to help children manage their fears about needles, we hope to change these outcomes and deliver better health outcomes for the next generation."The study involved 41 children and their parents, with participants randomly allocated to one of four groups - usual care, divided attention, positive memory reframing, or a combination of the latter two interventions. Clinical outcomes were assessed at baseline, immediately post-vaccination and at two-weeks post-vaccination.Theinvolved a one-two minute distraction game where a nurse tapped the child's arm above and below the vaccination spot in a random order, with the child focussing their attention on guessing which spot was touched each time. This game takes advantage of the potential analgesic effects of distraction.Theinvolved talking to children about a past injection and emphasizing positive aspects, such as how brave the child was and praising specific strategies they used to reduce their own distress, for example, deep breathing and looking away. The aim is to foster a sense of self-efficacy to help children better cope.Both strategies were tested in non-clinical settings (such as schools) to maximize the potential of broad vaccination programs that deliver minimal distress for children.Source: Eurekalert