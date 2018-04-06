medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Sleep Loss Linked With Nighttime Snacking, Junk Food Cravings

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 4, 2018 at 2:52 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor sleep quality is linked with nighttime snacking and a high likelihood of junk food craving. Junk food cravings were associated with increased risk of obesity, diabetes and other health problems, revealed study published by University of Arizona Health Sciences sleep researchers.
Sleep Loss Linked With Nighttime Snacking, Junk Food Cravings
Sleep Loss Linked With Nighttime Snacking, Junk Food Cravings

The study was conducted via a nationwide, phone-based survey of 3,105 adults from 23 U.S. metropolitan areas. Participants were asked if they regularly consumed a nighttime snack and whether lack of sleep led them to crave junk food. They also were asked about their sleep quality and existing health problems.

About 60 percent of participants reported regular nighttime snacking and two-thirds reported that lack of sleep led them to crave more junk food.

The researchers found that junk food cravings were associated with double the increase in the likelihood of nighttime snacking, which was associated with an increased risk for diabetes. They also found that poor sleep quality seemed to be a major predictor of junk food cravings, and that junk food cravings were associated with a greater likelihood of participants reporting obesity, diabetes and other health problems.

"Laboratory studies suggest that sleep deprivation can lead to junk food cravings at night, which leads to increased unhealthy snacking at night, which then leads to weight gain. This study provides important information about the process, that these laboratory findings may actually translate to the real world," noted Michael A. Grandner, PhD, MTR, UA assistant professor of psychiatry and director of the UA Sleep and Health Research Program and the UA Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic. "This connection between poor sleep, junk food cravings and unhealthy nighttime snacking may represent an important way that sleep helps regulate metabolism."

"Sleep is increasingly recognized as an important factor in health, alongside nutrition," said Christopher Sanchez, UA undergraduate nutrition and dietetics major, who is the lead author of the study and a student research assistant in the Sleep and Health Research Program directed by Dr. Grandner. "This study shows how sleep and eating patterns are linked and work together to promote health."

William D. "Scott" Killgore, PhD, UA professor of psychiatry, medical imaging and psychology, and director of the UA Social, Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience (SCAN) Lab, also contributed to the study.

UA Health Sciences sleep researchers work as interdisciplinary teams, conducting research and leading clinical trials to assess how sleep affects memory, mental health, stress, alertness and decision-making, and how environmental factors affect sleep. Sleep and wakefulness disorders affect an estimated 15 to 20 percent of U.S. adults, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The research abstract, "Nighttime Snacking: Prevalence and Associations With Poor Sleep, Health, Obesity, and Diabetes," will be presented at SLEEP 2018, the 32nd annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC (APSS), which is a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, June 2-6 in Baltimore. The meeting is the world's premier forum to present and discuss the latest developments in clinical sleep medicine and sleep and the roughly 24-hour cycle that influences physiology and behavior, known as circadian science.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Food Addiction

Food Addiction

Food addiction is the compulsive need to eat junk food that has a lot of carbohydrates, sugar, flour and other fatty substances. This can occur even when you are not hungry.

Know more about Fat Foods and Fit Foods

Know more about Fat Foods and Fit Foods

Are you finding it tough to make healthy food choices? Here are a few ways to create a healthy eating plan with nutritious snacks.

Quiz on Junk Food

Quiz on Junk Food

"Every living cell in your body is made from the food you eat. If you consistently eat junk food then you'll have a junk body." - Jeanette Jenkins Junk food has become increasingly popular in India with many traditional ...

List of Healthy Office Snacks

List of Healthy Office Snacks

Portable snacks are a good idea of healthier meals during office working hours. Some healthy work snacks are sandwiches, fruits, and nuts.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

Processed Foods

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Processed Foods Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...