'Cycling' is The Best and Cheap Exercise: Venkaiah Naidu

Font : A- A+



'Cycling' is the best and cheapest form of exercise, says Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Bicycling every day can help burn calories, strengthen muscles and promote the overall health of an individual.

'Cycling' is The Best and Cheap Exercise: Venkaiah Naidu



The campaign to promote the use of bicycle must be taken up on a sustained basis and it should not be confined to a ritualistic exercise on World Bicycling Day," Naidu told a gathering of cyclists and environmentalists at a Bicycle Rally on the first official World Bicycle Day, as designated by the United Nations.



‘Daily cycling can help reduce adverse health outcomes, burn calories, strengthen muscles and promote fitness.’ Inaugurating a "smart cycle station" for public bike sharing in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, he said that similar initiatives are needed elsewhere in the country.



About rising pollution levels, Venkaiah Naidu said that many cities around the world have virtually turned into chimneys due to widespread pollution and vehicular emissions.



"The time has come for cities and other urban places to promote bicycling in a big way. Dedicated bicycling tracks should be created in our cities and people should be encouraged to pedal their way to better health," he said.



Naidu reiterated that the World Bicycle Day should not be seen as a mere symbolic exercise and said that cycling addresses more pressing problems.



"Bicycling will greatly help in reducing adverse health outcomes. Apart from burning calories, strengthening muscles and promoting fitness, daily bicycling will reduce the risk for heart diseases and cancer," he said.



Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.







Source: IANS Advertisement The campaign to promote the use of bicycle must be taken up on a sustained basis and it should not be confined to a ritualistic exercise on World Bicycling Day," Naidu told a gathering of cyclists and environmentalists at a Bicycle Rally on the first official World Bicycle Day, as designated by the United Nations.Inaugurating afor public bike sharing in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, he said that similar initiatives are needed elsewhere in the country.About rising pollution levels, Venkaiah Naidu said that many cities around the world have virtually turned into chimneys due to widespread pollution and vehicular emissions."The time has come for cities and other urban places to promote bicycling in a big way. Dedicated bicycling tracks should be created in our cities and people should be encouraged to pedal their way to better health," he said.Naidu reiterated that theshould not be seen as a mere symbolic exercise and said that cycling addresses more pressing problems."Bicycling will greatly help in reducing adverse health outcomes. Apart from burning calories, strengthening muscles and promoting fitness, daily bicycling will reduce the risk for heart diseases and cancer," he said.Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.Source: IANS