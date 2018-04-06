medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

'Cycling' is The Best and Cheap Exercise: Venkaiah Naidu

by Hannah Joy on  June 4, 2018 at 11:12 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

'Cycling' is the best and cheapest form of exercise, says Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Bicycling every day can help burn calories, strengthen muscles and promote the overall health of an individual.
'Cycling' is The Best and Cheap Exercise: Venkaiah Naidu
'Cycling' is The Best and Cheap Exercise: Venkaiah Naidu

The campaign to promote the use of bicycle must be taken up on a sustained basis and it should not be confined to a ritualistic exercise on World Bicycling Day," Naidu told a gathering of cyclists and environmentalists at a Bicycle Rally on the first official World Bicycle Day, as designated by the United Nations.

Inaugurating a "smart cycle station" for public bike sharing in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, he said that similar initiatives are needed elsewhere in the country.

About rising pollution levels, Venkaiah Naidu said that many cities around the world have virtually turned into chimneys due to widespread pollution and vehicular emissions.

"The time has come for cities and other urban places to promote bicycling in a big way. Dedicated bicycling tracks should be created in our cities and people should be encouraged to pedal their way to better health," he said.

Naidu reiterated that the World Bicycle Day should not be seen as a mere symbolic exercise and said that cycling addresses more pressing problems.

"Bicycling will greatly help in reducing adverse health outcomes. Apart from burning calories, strengthening muscles and promoting fitness, daily bicycling will reduce the risk for heart diseases and cancer," he said.

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Health Benefits of Cycling For Women

Health Benefits of Cycling For Women

Cycling is a physical activity that is fun and time-efficient and is one of the best ways to reduce health problems specially in women. Read more to know the major health benefits of cycling on women.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise Bikes or Elliptical Trainers: Which is Better?

Exercise Bikes or Elliptical Trainers: Which is Better?

Cycling on an elliptical machine or exercise bike are excellent home based workouts, providing aerobic exercise and help increase heart rate and burn calories.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...