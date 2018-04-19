medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Skilled Nursing Facility Can Lower the Need for Long-Term Care for Elderly

by Rishika Gupta on  April 19, 2018 at 12:30 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older individuals are often admitted to a skilled nursing facility (SNF) after being discharged from the hospital and this step greatly influences their need for a long-term care facility after the short stay at SNF.
Skilled Nursing Facility Can Lower the Need for Long-Term Care for Elderly
Skilled Nursing Facility Can Lower the Need for Long-Term Care for Elderly

However, experts have raised concerns about the uneven quality of SNF services, the substantial differences among them, and how they are used in different parts of the country.

A transfer from an SNF to a long-term care facility, for example, is considered a failure to achieve the goals of SNF care. Most older people view a move to a long-term care facility as a step in the wrong direction.

In a new study, researchers decided to examine the role that SNFs play with regard to older adults' placements in long-term care facilities. Their study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The researchers studied the role of SNF quality and how it affected older adults' risks of transitioning to long-term care facilities. They also looked at whether any aspects of skilled nursing were linked with an older adult's risk of entering long-term care facilities. The research team focused specifically on whether the quality ratings of SNFs (available to the public, free of charge, here) helped predict long-term care placements.

The researchers used information from a variety of Medicare and other qualified sources that included data on more than 500,000 people aged 65 and older.

The researchers learned that a person's risk of eventual placement in long-term care nursing homes varied a great deal based on the SNF where they received care. Older adults in SNFs with higher quality ratings had significantly lower risks for placement in long-term care facilities.

The researchers concluded that learning more about the processes in place at specific SNFs might help explain variations in care and could help guide future efforts. Eventually, these efforts may help older adults successfully return to the community following hospitalization.

This summary is from "Clinical Investigation: Variation among skilled nursing facilities in patients' risk of subsequent long-term care residence." It appears online ahead of print in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. The study authors are James S. Goodwin, MD; Shuang Li, Ph.D.; Addie Middleton, Ph.D., PT; Kenneth Ottenbacher, Ph.D., OTR; and Yong-Fang Kuo, Ph.D.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Hospice Care At Home or At Nursing Home? Which is Better?

Hospice Care At Home or At Nursing Home? Which is Better?

Minimal differences do exist in the intensity of hospice services provided in nursing homes as compared to hospice services.

Apathy Decreases Life Expectancy in Nursing Home Patients

Apathy Decreases Life Expectancy in Nursing Home Patients

Apathy is lack of motivation and a lack of cognition and emotional affect, commonly seen in nursing home patients, where the risk of dying is high among them.

In Nursing Homes, PIMs Still Pose A Challenge

In Nursing Homes, PIMs Still Pose A Challenge

Potentially inappropriate medications can worsen confusion and raise the risks for falls, fractures and even death for people with complex health needs.

Changing Procedures at Nursing Homes Could Improve End-of-Life Patient Care

Changing Procedures at Nursing Homes Could Improve End-of-Life Patient Care

Advance directives improve the dying experience for nursing home residents and decrease the cost of end-of-life care while honoring residents' expressed wishes.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care was initiated with the noble intention of looking after people who needed constant care and medical attention in a safe and clean environment.

More News on:

Diseases Related to Old Age Nursing Home Care 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...