Eye Surgery for 1,000 Visually Impaired Indians to be Sponsored by LG Electronics

LG Electronics, the South Korean electronics giant will sponsor 1,000 visually impaired Indians for eye surgeries by the end of 2018, mentions a report.
The company, which first tapped the Indian market some 20 years ago, said it has already helped 300 Indians receive eye surgery free of charge under cooperation with Sankara Eye Hospital last year, Yonhap news agency reported.
Citing the data compiled by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, LG said there were 8.8 million visually impaired people in India.
The total accounts for 20 per cent of people around the world suffering from the disability.
The company said the project came as only 1 percent of such Indians received necessary help.
LG Electronics' Indian office said it would continue to roll out various projects to support the handicapped in the country.
LG, meanwhile, also joined forces with India's Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to hold the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities, which aims to provide education and employment opportunities to teenagers with physical challenges.
Source: IANS
