Six Tips to Know If Your Partner is 'The One' For You or Not

‘Knowing each other is a gradual process. Ask yourself these questions at the very beginning of your relationship, so you can avoid breaking your heart in the long run.’

Going by the experience of Gleeden users who have faced this kind of situation numerous times in their lives, enlisted below is a glimpse at some of these signs to help you notice whether this relationship is or isn't working out:Sure being complimented sounds sweet and lovey-dovey! It makes you feel good and confident about yourself. It also shows that your partner is thinking and this is just one of the ways to make you feel special. But complimenting too much and too often is a clear sign of obsession and might get creepy.It may sound odd, but all this admiration may in fact not be completely real. If your partners are over-enthusiastic about you, then they are probably pushing to create an impression of 'an ideal relationship' image which is indeed fake. As soon as things don't happen as per their expectations, this image will eventually dissolve and break both of you emotionally.Sugarcoating is indeed a red flag in any relationship and 37.23 percent of Gleeden users have confirmed the same. Interestingly about 23.73 per cent of them are aware of the fact that their partners are giving fake compliments to them to hide guilt or a deed that they have already committed.Ex-relationships can be toxic and ex-partners can be traumatic. Talking bad about them is normal and healthy behavior. However, if your partner completely ignores his/her mistakes and constantly blames their exes for every bad event that occurred or even for the separation, then this is a red flag that should certainly not be ignored! It simply depicts that they are not ready to take accountability for anything that went wrong. Probably, they would do the same with you in the future as well. Always remember it always takes two to break a bond and just one of the partners can't be blamed entirely for the relationship not working out!Continuous bad mouthing someone who was related to your past is not a sign of a good human being irrespective of their gender and 35.89 per cent of Gleeden users have confirmed the same. Also, about 32.19 per cent of them say that if their partner cannot respect their past they won't be able to do justice to their current relationship as well.Having family issues is indeed common. Being distant from family is one thing but being mean and disrespectful towards them is totally unacceptable! If you notice that your partner misbehaves or disrespects his/her family, then this is your cue to step back and reconsider your relationship. It's tough to start a relationship or build a family with a person who doesn't treat his/her parents and loved ones with love, care, and empathy.As the phrase goes; If you cannot be loyal to your parents, you cannot be loyal to anyone and 42.53 per cent of Gleeden users have voted in affirmation of the same. Interestingly, about 24.76 per cent of them are willing to help their partners learn family values despite all odds.This statement in itself is self-explanatory, if your partner cheated on his/her ex with you, then you never know the next to be cheated on is probably you. As the saying goes, 'once a cheater, always a cheater'. So you won't really be able to be with someone with whom you would be having major trust issues!Cheating is a big no-no in any relationship and 44.23 percent of Gleeden users have agreed on this statement whereas 31.45 per cent of them believe that a second chance shall only be provided to those who admit their cheating rather than being caught.