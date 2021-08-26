by Hannah Joy on  August 26, 2021 at 2:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Palliative Care for Cancer Patients Affected During Pandemic
Patients with life-threatening incurable diseases like cancer, have suffered greatly during Covid-19 pandemic, as they could not receive the palliative care they needed, reveals a new study conducted by the Goa Institute of Management.

The inter-state study, whose objective was to broadly understand the social determinants and satisfaction of cancer patients under palliative care in Kerala and Goa during Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to explore the patients' satisfaction vis-a-vis their care during the pandemic, has also advocated long-term strategies beyond the pandemic, to strengthen palliative care services in order to deal with future disasters.

"The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in limited provision of palliative care services throughout the country. Physicians and nurses who are trained in palliative care have often been deployed to deliver emergency care for people with Covid-19. When the healthcare system is overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, and the resources are limited, cancer patients may have limited access to the healthcare system and are able to avail supportive treatment only," as per the study conducted by Dr Vilasini Devi Nair and Prof Vithal Sukhathankar, faculty members at the state's leading B-School.


"In a context of resource constraints, priority has been given to interventions aimed at saving people's lives over palliating discomfort among seriously-ill people and their families. Governments must urgently recognize the role of palliative care during Covid-19 pandemic and ensure these services should be integrated into the healthcare system response in a creative way," the study also adds.

The research, based on interviews with randomly-selected cancer patients admitted to palliative care facilities in the two states, also underlines the importance of focusing on "designing immediate strategies for effective implementation of palliative care during Covid-19".

"Instead of admissions, outpatient visits and follow-up through phone calls were given priority. At the same time, we observed that many critically-ill patients were not admitted in cancer care facilities and hence progressed to a serious stage," the study further states, adding that patients with severe pain, bleeding and in final stage with metastasis were sidelined from the general healthcare system and they were taken care at palliative centers in the last moments.

The study comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant damage to the global population, and is redefining the global healthcare scenario.

"Moreover, there are several resource limitations and restrictions to avail standard cancer care due to robust measures taken for infection control. In this situation, palliative care in cancer patients is risky and they deserve special attention. Their symptom management, psychological, social, cultural needs tremendously increase during the epidemic. Thus, we need to recognize the unique palliative care needs of cancer patients during the pandemic," the study says.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day: Universal Health Coverage and Palliative Care
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day is the global day of action to raise awareness of palliative care as a crucial part of Universal Health Coverage.
READ MORE
Cancer Patient Prognosis Using Routine Blood Test
Routine blood tests for albumin, neutrophil and lactate dehydrogenase can be used to determine survival of cancer patients on palliative care.
READ MORE
Pain Relief and End of Life Care Needs Focus in India
The concept of Pain and Palliative Care needs an urgent makeover among the general public in India. Dr.Vivek Khemka traces the significant progress made in pain relief and end of life care in India.
READ MORE
Creating a COVID-19 Palliative Care Pandemic Plan is Essential
COVID-19 pandemic is stressing healthcare systems throughout the world. Hence, a palliative care plan is an essential part of the response to this pandemic.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage of these checkpoint proteins to treat Cancer.
READ MORE
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardiovascular Diseases, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer. They contribute to the maximum number of deaths globally.
READ MORE
Palliative Care
Palliative care is specialized care for terminally ill patients, aiming to keep patients comfortable and improve quality of life, along with curative therapy.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantPalliative CareImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentNon-Communicable Diseases