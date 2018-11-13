Winter season demands special attention to your hair as the chances of dullness are higher, Monisha Bhatia, Head of Education, Kérastase India lists some ways to get glossy hair:

Simple Tips to Get Glossy Hair for the Winter

‘Use natural, gentle hair cleansers and conditioners to remove product build up without stripping the scalp off its natural oils.’

Choose a shampoo and conditioner formulated especially for your scalp and hair type. We recommend getting a personalized hair and scalp diagnosis by hair experts at a nearby salon.Washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its essential oils. Make sure you condition your hair every time you shampoo. Condition your hair from mid-length and ends and rinse well. Masks can help repair what styling and environment take out. Dry your hair by squeezing it gently without towel rubbing it vigorously which causes breakage and strips away shine.Use a clarifying shampoo (not recommended for coloured hair) but not too often. Between the products we apply, the oils we secrete and the dirt and grime we pick up in our everyday lives our hair sometimes need a little extra help in cleansing. That's when clarifying shampoos clean out all that unwanted stuff and leave your hair looking fresh and new. Follow up a clarifying shampoo with a deep conditioning masque.Use products that contain oils which will make your hair look shiny and improve texture and smooth the frizz. Products containing oils infuse your hair with moisture, prevent split ends and improve strength and smoothness of your hair over time.Don't blow dry your hair when its dripping wet.Steps by Kama Ayurveda in-house Ayurveda doctor Natasha Sharma on how will you get you glossy, shiny hair.Hair oils are key to long, lustrous, shiny hair with enviable texture. It is an integral part of traditional Indian lifestyle and generations of women have relied on the natural benefits of oil to keep their hair strong and healthy. Warm hair oil and massage into the scalp to nourish and strengthen roots, as well as improve blood circulation.For a quick fix, take two to three drops of organic coconut/sesame oil and apply to damp hair to tame fly aways and give it a shine.Source: IANS