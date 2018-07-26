medindia
Simple Hair Care Tips to Make Your Hair Shine This Monsoon

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 26, 2018 at 3:07 PM
Monsoon is the season that comes between the stickiness of summer and dryness of winter. Though the rainy season brings a fresh and pleasant feel after the scorching summer heat, it causes a lot of hair problems such as dry, frizzy hair, dandruff, and hair fall. Here are simple hair care tips to get a smooth, silky and shiny hair during the monsoon.
Hair is considered beauty symbol but monsoon brings lot of problem for tresses because of its excessive humidity and can result in frizzy hair, dandruff and hair fall. So make sure you are following some do's and don'ts to have hassle free hair.

Hair Expert Aashmeen Munjaal of Star Salon lists down some inputs:

  • Oiling the scalp, using castor oil, olive oil naturally boosts the moisture in your hair which revitalizes dry strands and making them soft and shiny.
  • In case you want to enjoy the rain showers then use a mild yet deep cleansing shampoo to remove any residue on your scalp left behind by rain water.
  • It is easy to get frizzy, undernourished hair during monsoon and hence using a good shampoo goes a long way in nourishing your tresses and preventing fungal or bacterial infections. And always wash your hair from root to tip.
  • Try to eat protein-rich diet during monsoon season as it will help to regenerate your hair growth and help in reducing the damage.
  • There are conditioners as well that if you use after shampoo twice a week can help. Use a correct comb, wide tooth comb is an ideal choice to detangle your hair. It will reduce the chances of hair fall while combing.
  • You can also buy a good waterproof hoodie or jacket to protect your hair.

Shahnaz Husain too has some inputs to share.

  • Shampoo the hair more frequently during the Monsoons, especially if the hair is oily. Use a mild herbal shampoo. Rinse your hair well with water to get rid of all soapy residues and the loosened flakes.
  • In cases of sticky dandruff, where the flakes adhere to the scalp, hot oil therapy is very useful. Heat sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil. Apply the oil on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. Leave the oil on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of one lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes.
  • Avoid rich conditioners, unless you have very dry hair. Try herbal hair rinse, using conditioners from your kitchen shelf. Tea and lemon rinses may be good during the monsoons. Boil used tea leaves again, in enough water. Cool the liquid and use as a rinse after your shampoo. Lemon juice can be added to a mug of water and used as a last rinse. A lemon rinse helps to reduce oiliness and also maintains normal balances.
  • Marigold flowers can be used to prepare a hair rinse. It is particularly useful during the hot and humid season. Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to three cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for an hour. Strain and cool the water and use as a final rinse. It benefits oily hair with dandruff.
  • Some people are plagued by bad odor from the scalp due to sweat and oily secretions. For this, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.


Source: IANS

