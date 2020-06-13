by Iswarya on  June 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Silicone Breast Implants may Lead to Cell Death
Low molecular weight silicone breast implants induce cell death in cultured cells, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"However, there are still many questions about what this could mean for the health effects of silicone breast implants. More research is therefore urgently needed," says Ger Pruijn, professor of Biomolecular Chemistry at Radboud University.

The possible side effects of silicone breast implants have been debated for decades. There are known cases where the implants have led to severe fatigue, fever, muscle and joint aches, and concentration disturbance. However, there is as yet no scientific study demonstrating the effect silicone molecules can have on human cells that could explain these side effects.


Silicone in the body

It is a known fact that breast implants' bleed', i.e., silicone molecules from the implant, pass through the shell, and enter the body. Earlier research, in 2016, by Dr. Rita Kappel, plastic surgeon, and Radboud university medical center, found that silicone molecules can then migrate through the body via the bloodstream or lymphatic system. The biochemists at Radboud University next asked themselves the follow-up question: what effect might silicone molecules have on cells exposed to it?

Cultured cells

Experiments with cultured cells showed that silicones appeared to initiate molecular processes that lead to cell death. "We observed similarities with molecular processes related to programmed cell death, a natural process called apoptosis that has an important function in clearing cells in our body. This effect appeared to depend on the dose of silicone and the size of the silicone molecules. The smaller the molecule, the stronger the effect," according to Pruijn.

To investigate the effect of silicone on human cells, the researchers have added small silicone molecules - which also occur in silicone breast implants - to three different types of cultured human cells. "One cell was more sensitive to the effect of silicones than the other two cell types. This suggests that the sensitivity of human cells to silicones varies."

Open questions

The effects the researchers have found a lead to many new questions. "We observed that silicones induce molecular changes in cells, but we don't know yet whether these changes could, for example, lead to an autoimmune response, which could in part explain the negative side effects of implants," says Pruijn.

"Caution is advised with drawing conclusions based on these findings because we used cultured cells in our research, not specific human cells such as brain cells or muscle cells. Further research is required to get more clarity."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Augmentation
Losing sleep over the size of your breasts? Then wake up to breast enlargement! Consult us our specialists to realize your dream at affordable prices.
READ MORE
Fish Oil may Prevent Breast Implant Complications
Anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, might help to avoid abnormal capsule formation in women who receive breast implants, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Natrelle 410 Breast Implant Receives FDA Approval
The US Food and Drug Administration revealed that it has approved Allergan's new silicone gel-filled breast implant, Natrelle 410.
READ MORE
USFDA Puts Breast Implants Safety Under Scanner
After thousands of women reported that breast implants had caused them problems, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and researchers have started re-examining the safety of breast implants.
READ MORE
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

MastitisParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningBreast Enhancement OilNeck Cracking