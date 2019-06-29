medindia

Short Sleep Duration and Sleep Pattern may Impact Weight Loss

by Iswarya on  June 29, 2019 at 5:13 PM
If you are striving to lose weight, then watch your sleep pattern. Short sleep duration and high sleep variability may impact weight loss, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Obesity.
It is the first study to examine whether the quality of sleep is related to weight loss and a reduction in adipose tissue.

In their study, the researchers from the Human Nutrition Unit of the Rovira i Virgili University, in conjunction with other research groups involved in the Predimed-Plus study, assessed the changes in weight and adiposity - body fat - of the 1,986 individuals who took part in the study for a whole year, all of whom presented overweight, obesity and the metabolic syndrome.

The patients followed an intensive intervention program in terms of a lifestyle designed for weight loss. It was based on a low-calorie Mediterranean diet, physical activity, and behavior therapy.

The researchers observed that the individuals with highly variable sleep patterns - that's to say, who did not sleep the same number of hours every night - at the beginning of the study lost less weight after a follow-up period of 12 months.

What is more, a high sleep variability and sleeping little - less than six hours - a day was associated with a lower decrease in body mass index and waist circumference.

These results reveal that adopting measures to achieve an appropriate sleep pattern may have an impact on maintaining the correct weight and preventing other metabolic disorders associated with excess body fat.

