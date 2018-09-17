medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Sharing Childbirth Experience on Social Media May Up Pregnancy Phobia

by Iswarya on  September 17, 2018 at 10:04 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Horror experiences of childbirth shared by new mothers on online and social media platforms could be driving the rise in a pathological terror of pregnancy and childbirth called tokophobia leading to requests for more C-section and abortions.
Sharing Childbirth Experience on Social Media May Up Pregnancy Phobia
Sharing Childbirth Experience on Social Media May Up Pregnancy Phobia

"You just have to Google childbirth, and you're met with a tsunami of horror stories," BBC Health quoted Catriona Jones, a lecturer at the University of Hull as saying.

If you go to any online forums, "women are telling their stories of childbirth - 'Oh, it was terrible,' 'it was a bloodbath,' 'this and that happened.' I think that can be quite frightening for women to engage with and read about," she added.

Tokophobia is a mental condition defined as a severe fear or dread of childbirth. It affects around 14 percent of women and can be serious enough to lead to requests for cesarean sections, and abortions, the Guardian reported.

According to Professor Louise Kenny of the University of Liverpool, that tokophobia was seriously under-researched, and there was little literature on the condition.

"(Stories) shared in safe environments can be quite healing and informative but some women are predisposed to developing a phobia due to stories are taken out of context or experiences that are graphic," she noted.

Kenny added that the main causes of the condition varied depending on whether you were pregnant with your first or second child.

"Some women develop it due to an adverse birth experience, but for others, the main cause can be a history of childhood or adult sexual assault or abuse. It can also be due to previous exposure to a story or something they have seen on TV or social media," she explained.

Treatment for tokophobia includes cognitive behavior therapy, one-to-one educational sessions with midwives, and "graded exposure," a process that involves having access to labor rooms or operating theatres in a gradual and non-threatening way.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

False Pregnancy / Pseudocyesis

False Pregnancy / Pseudocyesis

Pseudocyesis, or false pregnancy, is when a woman believes that she is pregnant, experiencing symptoms just like that of a pregnancy such as cessation of the menstrual cycle and morning sickness.

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea

Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a child. Around ninety percent of women with high levels of the hormone prolactin suffer from galactorrhea.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Agoraphobia Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive