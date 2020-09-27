Severe COVID-19 Cases Linked to Antibodies That Attack the Body

The study planned to scan patients' genomes, particularly a set of 13 genes involved in interferon immunity against influenza. In healthy individuals, interferon molecules act as the body's security system.
‘In people with COVID-19, finding mutations that hinder interferon production and function could help doctors identify patients at risk of developing severe disease forms.’
Interferons detect invading viruses and bacteria and sound the alarm, bringing other immune defenders to the scene. The team found that 23 out of 659 patients studied carried errors in genes involved in producing antiviral interferons.
Study Findings
"It's an unprecedented finding,"
- 3.5 percent of the study patients with severe coronavirus had mutations in genes involved in antiviral defense.
- 10 percent of patients with severe COVID-19 disease created "auto-antibodies" that attack the immune system, instead of fighting the virus.
- 94 percent of patients with harmful antibodies were men.
says study co-author Isabelle Meyts, a pediatrician at the University Hospitals KU Leuven, in Belgium, who earlier this year helped enroll patients in the study, gather samples, and perform experiments. By testing for the presence of these antibodies, she says, "you can almost predict who will become severely ill."
Looking Ahead
The research team is now looking for the genetic driver behind those auto-antibodies. They could be linked to mutations on the X chromosome and might not affect women.
Source: Medindia