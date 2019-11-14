medindia

Scoliosis May Be Predicted In Teen Years By Noticing Early Spinal Patterns

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 14, 2019 at 6:54 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patterns of spinal curvature in younger children that may be likely to develop into scoliosis by adolescence can now be identified.
Scoliosis May Be Predicted In Teen Years By Noticing Early Spinal Patterns
Scoliosis May Be Predicted In Teen Years By Noticing Early Spinal Patterns

"This was the first study to quantitatively explain how variation in spinal patterns may lead to the spinal deformities seen in scoliosis, and may eventually guide us to early interventions for children at risk," said researcher Saba Pasha, PhD, director of Orthopaedic Engineering and 3D Musculoskeletal Imaging at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Her study appeared online Nov. 11 in Nature Scientific Reports.

Show Full Article


Pediatric scoliosis is the most common spinal deformity worldwide, occurring over a range of severity in up to 4 percent of children. Although it may be caused by specific diseases, most adolescent scoliosis is idiopathic--the cause remains unknown. Researchers have found evidence of genetic influences, but the underlying mechanisms of the spinal instability in scoliosis are poorly understood.

In the current study, Pasha used computer simulations to investigate how elastic rods, modeling children's spines, change shape in response to mechanical loading. She borrowed the concept from other researchers who simulate how DNA molecules and proteins change their structure in response to a variety of factors.

In the current study, Pasha drew on spinal X-rays of 129 adolescents with or without scoliosis. Computer analysis transformed those images into 2-dimensional (2-D) patterns, designated sagittal spinal profiles. She used those patterns to create S-shaped elastic rods in the computer simulation and applied simulated mechanical forces to observe how those rods deformed in 3-dimensional (3-D) shapes. The results were intriguing.

Under this simulated mechanical force, S-shaped 2-D patterns in the model deformed into the 3-D patterns seen in scoliosis patients with the same sagittal curve. However, the rods in the model that represented the sagittal curves of patients without scoliosis did not twist into a 3-D scoliosis-like deformation. This model provides strong evidence, said Pasha, that the shape of a person's sagittal profile can be a leading cause of scoliosis.

Much research remains to be done, said Pasha, to determine whether the spinal shapes seen in images from younger patients can be developed into a risk-assessment tool to predict whether a 10-year-old is likely to develop scoliosis during their teenage years.

However, if follow-up studies verify that imaging studies can identify patients at risk for later scoliosis, these studies may allow clinicians to develop strategies to prevent a condition for which no preventive measures now exist. The current treatment for patients with severe scoliosis is to custom design a rigid spinal brace, with surgery as another option at a young age. It may be possible, said Pasha, that wearing a brace at a younger age may prevent scoliosis from developing.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Scoliosis

Scoliosis is a condition characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine or backbone to the left or right side.

Yoga and Back Pain

The healing effects of yoga benefit those suffering from backpain, by alleviating their pain and also preventing its recurrence.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

More News on:

Hypermobility SyndromeScoliosis

What's New on Medindia

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs for Allergy

Loss of Appetite or Decreased Appetite - Symptom Evaluation

Abdomen Swelling and Fullness - Symptom Evaluation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive