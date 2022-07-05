About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Scientists Discover Master Gene That Restores Hearing Loss

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM
A single master gene that programs ear hair cells into outer or inner ones has been discovered. The new finding helps prevent the development of these cells from restoring hearing.

"Our finding gives us the first clear cell switch to make one type versus the other," said lead author Jaime Garcia-Anoveros, Professor of Anaesthesia, Neurology, and Neuroscience at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
 Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.
Advertisement


"It will provide a previously unavailable tool to make an inner or outer hair cell. We have overcome a major hurdle," Garcia-Anoveros added.

In the paper published in the journal Nature, the team described the master gene switch - TBX2. When the gene is expressed, the cell becomes an inner hair cell. When the gene is blocked, the cell becomes an outer hair cell.
Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
 Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.
Advertisement

The ability to produce one of these cells will require a gene cocktail, Garcia-Anoveros said. The ATOH1 and GF1 genes are needed to make a cochlear hair cell from a non-hair cell. Then the TBX2 would be turned on or off to produce the needed inner or outer cell.

The goal would be to reprogramme supporting cells, which are latticed among the hair cells and provide them with structural support, into outer or inner hair cells.

Hearing Loss Gene

"We can now figure out how to make specifically inner or outer hair cells and identify why the latter are more prone to dying and cause deafness," Garcia-Anoveros said.

He, however, stressed that the research is still in the experimental stage.

Currently, scientists can produce an artificial hair cell, but it does not differentiate into an inner or outer cell, which provide different essential functions to produce hearing. The discovery is a major step towards developing these specific cells.

The death of outer hair cells made by the cochlea are most often the cause of deafness and hearing loss. The cells develop in the embryo and do not reproduce.

The outer hair cells expand and contract in response to the pressure of sound waves and amplify sound for the inner hair cells. The inner cells transmit those vibrations to the neurons to create the sounds we hear.

"The ear is a beautiful organ. There is no other organ in a mammal where the cells are so precisely positioned. (I mean, with micrometric precision). Otherwise, hearing doesn't occur," Garcia-Anoveros said.

Source: IANS
Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
 Noise-induced hearing loss is the hearing impairment that occurs due to noise exposure. Noise-related hearing loss is also listed among occupational illnesses.
Advertisement

Quiz on Hearing Loss
Quiz on Hearing Loss
 A little difficulty in hearing is natural with the aging process but if the auditory damage occurs because of other reasons, it can be a cause for concern. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about hearing loss.
Advertisement
