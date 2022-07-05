About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Delhi Reports 1,407 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Delhi has recorded 1,407 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decrease from the 1,656 new infections reported on Friday, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.

In the same time period, two Covid deaths were reported, taking Delhi's overall Covid death toll to 26,179.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
 Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
COVID-19 in Delhi

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate has dipped slightly to 4.72 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases presently stands at 5,955.

With 1,546 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,60,698. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,365.

The new Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national capital's overall Covid tally to 18,92,832.

The city presently has 1,630 Covid containment zones.

Source: IANS
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
 Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
 Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
