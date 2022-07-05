Delhi Reports 1,407 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has recorded 1,407 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decrease from the 1,656 new infections reported on Friday, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.



In the same time period, two Covid deaths were reported, taking Delhi's overall Covid death toll to 26,179.

Advertisement

‘A total of 29,821 new tests -- 20,171 RT-PCR and 9,650 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,25,188, while 25,334 vaccines were administered on Saturday, including 2,619 first doses, 11,477 second doses, and 11,238 precautionary doses.’