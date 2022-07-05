Delhi Reports 1,407 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has recorded 1,407 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decrease from the 1,656 new infections reported on Friday, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.
In the same time period, two Covid deaths were reported, taking Delhi's overall Covid death toll to 26,179.
COVID-19 in DelhiMeanwhile, the test positivity rate has dipped slightly to 4.72 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases presently stands at 5,955.
The new Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national capital's overall Covid tally to 18,92,832.
The city presently has 1,630 Covid containment zones.
Source: IANS