Say Yes to Eating Almonds to Stay Fitter at Heart

by Rishika Gupta on  May 1, 2018 at 7:38 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Almonds have been found to have an unbelievable cardio-protective role with regard to its nutrient-rich quality which contains vitamin E, dietary fibers, omega three fatty acids, and proteins. It has been found to reduce dyslipidemia in Indian population who are more prone to heart diseases. The findings of this study are published in the journal Nutrients.
Almonds are not just for good for memory; they are also good for our heart. Indians have been found to benefit by this the most. Adding almonds to our daily diet can reduce the chances of dyslipidemia (elevated cholesterol or fat (lipid) levels) occurring among the Indian population, who are more prone to cardiovascular diseases.

Almonds are considered to the next big superfood because of their nutrient-rich profile."Daily consumption of 45 gms of almonds in any form can help reduce dyslipidemia." said a lead authority of the study. Another study in India has been included in this study to show the known benefits of almonds. Almonds can reduce abdominal fat, which is also one of the reasons for metabolic syndrome and ischemic heart disease.

Source: Medindia
