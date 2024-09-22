✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Small intestinal tumors are more common in men than in women, with a male-to-female ratio of 2:1. #meat #milk #tumors #gut ’

Can Diet Help Prevent Tumors?

Proteins from meat and milk serve as antigens, helping to prevent tumor growth in the small intestine. This discovery suggests that certain dietary proteins may play a protective role in gut health, as published in the scientific journal).Experiments conducted by researchers led by the RIKEN Center for Integrative medical sciences (IMS) in Japan revealed how these proteins trigger the intestinal immune system, allowing it to effectively stop the birth of new tumors.“Small intestinal tumors are much rarer than those in the colon, but the risk is higher in cases of familial adenomatous polyposis, and therefore the clinical use of elemental diets to treat inflammatory bowel disease or other gastrointestinal conditions in these patients should be considered very carefully,” said Hiroshi Ohno at RIKEN IMS.Familial adenomatous polyposis is a hereditary syndrome that predisposes you to develop Colon cancer.The food antigens -- along with the many others found in plants and beans -- are generally considered foreign objects that need to be checked out by the immune system, according to the team.They have previously reported thatIn the new study, the researchers explored in mice studies whether food antigens suppress tumors in the small intestines.In the first experiment mice fed with normal food or antigen-free food showed that normal food led to fewer tumors in the small intestines, but the same amount in the large intestines.In the next, the team added a common representative antigen called albumin -- found in meat -- to the antigen-free diet. This was done to ensure that the total amount of protein equaled the amount of protein in the normal diet.When the mice were given this diet, tumors in the small intestine were suppressed just as they had been with normal food.This showed thatthe researchers said.The diets also lowered T cells in Mice who had a plain antigen-free diet than those who got the normal food or the antigen-free food with milk protein.However, the researchers cautioned that this could be risky and emphasized the need to follow such diets only with a doctor’s recommendation.Source-IANS