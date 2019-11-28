medindia

Sanitary Napkins from Paddy Stubble: Revolutionary Innovation

by Iswarya on  November 28, 2019 at 11:23 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sumita Panjwani, a lady scientist in Chhattisgarh, has found a revolutionary way to use paddy stubble instead of burning it. She has managed to put it to use for making sanitary napkins which are completely biodegradable after use.
Sanitary Napkins from Paddy Stubble: Revolutionary Innovation
Sanitary Napkins from Paddy Stubble: Revolutionary Innovation

Paddy stubble is either left in the fields to decompose or burnt after harvesting. Burning of paddy stubble has made the news due to the pollution it causes in north India, forcing the Supreme Court to take note of the environmental hazards caused by the burning of the stubble.

Show Full Article


Her experiment is in the final stages.

Chhattisgarh, the rice bowl of the nation, has so far been dealing with paddy stubble like the farmers in other parts. A part of it is left for the cattle to graze. Some farmers continue to burn the rest, which can't be uprooted.

The unique experiment has gone on for three years, and the product has been tested to meet the standards set by the health authorities and the government.

At present, the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Raipur is helping Panjawani, a social worker and nutritionist, give final shape to the napkins that will not only offer cheaper personal hygiene to women but will also bring down pollution and increase farmers' income through the use of cheaper organic manure.

Panjwani said the idea struck her when she often visited rural areas for social service. An MSc in food and nutrition processes, Panjwani, who earlier worked as a junior scientist in Jawaharlal Agricultural University in Jabalpur, said that there are large volumes of cellulose paddy straw, which can be extracted with the help of chemicals.

It is like cotton in a way, which gets decomposed after use and gets mixed in the soil like manure. The sanitary napkins available in the market are still not affordable to all economic classes. But the ones she and her associates are developing could cost up to Rs 2 or 3.

All branded napkins contain synthetic strands, which are not biodegradable and damages the environment. Napkin made from paddy straw would prove to be better on these counts.

Panjwani said the pads would soon be available for commercial production.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Improper Disposal of Sanitary Napkins Can Cause Infection: Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday raised concern over disposal of sanitary napkins, saying improper disposal can lead to serious consequences.

Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine Installed at the Nirman Bhawan, Delhi

Aimed to benefit the female employees of the ministry, these VENDIGO machines will dispense a pack of three pads on the press of a button, priced at Rs. 10.

Free Sanitary Napkins For Tribal Women In India

Plans to distribute free affordable semi-biodegradable sanitary pads to tribal woman have been initiated by Pad woman Maya Vishwakarma.

Pad Man makes Nationwide Campaign for Use of Sanitary Napkins

The Niine Movement, an ambitious 5-year plan will be launched at the Menstrual Awareness Conclave held at Delhi on Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day on 28th May 2018 with the aim to break the taboos associated with menstruation.

What's New on Medindia

Aerobic Exercise and Heart-healthy Diet can Prevent Memory Problems

Coffee Consumption Lowers Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

Dengue and Dengue Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive