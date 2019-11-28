IIT-Mandi Develops Portable Device to Screen Cervical Cancer

The team, along with the industry collaborators, has developed AI-based algorithms that enable the device to undertake automatic screening for cervical cancer, according to a statement by the IIT-Mandi.The gold standard in screening for cervical cancer is the Pap Smear test, in which cells extracted from the cervix are examined by specialists using a microscope.While the Pap smear test undoubtedly helps in early detection, it involves subjective analysis and is associated with risks of false diagnoses. According to studies, the Pap Smear test's accuracy is 60-85 percent."The difference between a conventional system and Aindra's point-of-care system is that the latter is portable and can be taken to the potential patients. In the conventional system, the people have to visit the pathology laboratory to get themselves screened," Bhavsar said.Adarsh Natrajan, Harinarayanan, and Nirmal Jith from Aindra Systems collaborated on the device's design and development.They have applied for an international patent for the device and algorithm in 2016, and the research has been published in many international journals.The prototype of the device is undergoing clinical trials at Kidwai Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru; Manipal Hospital, Karnataka; and Raja Rajeswari Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru.The accuracy of the prototypes has been around 88 percent.The IIT-Mandi team analyzed Pap Smear images provided by Aindra and characterized them into 'normal' and 'potentially cancerous' cases. They developed a computer program that could differentiate between the two.Source: IANS