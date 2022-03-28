Saliva may Reveal Potential Immune Markers of COVID-19

Advertisement

The researchers collected saliva from 87 patients that were frequency matched for gender, age, BMI, and smoking status were divided into three groups: Symptomatic COVID-19 positive (symptomatic), Symptomatic COVID-19 negative (presenting with a flu-like illness, FLI), Asymptomatic (Negative) based on their titers from RT-PCR in nasopharyngeal swabs and saliva.were quantified using a TH-17 cytokine assay kit and read using the Bio-Plex 200 fluorescent microplate reader. Steel-Dwass test protecting the overall error rate was used to determine statistical significance.The researchers concluded that the identification of inflammatory markers in COVID-19 patients that is different than the other flu-like illnesses indicate a unique immune signature associated with the disease. Salivary levels of several of these immune mediators mirror the systemic levels, indicating a potential role of saliva in COVID pathogenesis.Source: Eurekalert