Saliva may Reveal Potential Immune Markers of COVID-19

SARS-nCoV2 Infection may be detected using salivary immune signature as per a s study "Salivary Immune Signature of SARS-nCoV2 Infection" presented at the hybrid 51st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADOCR.
With more than 219 million confirmed cases of SARS-nCoV2 infection and 4.55 million deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human life worldwide. Besides saliva being a reservoir for the virus, emerging evidence correlates the salivary virus levels to severity of infection, hospitalization, and death.
Saliva is a complex secretory fluid with several bacterial and host breakdown products that perform numerous housekeeping functions. The inflammatory complications of COVID-19 are well-established at this time, however, the levels of these inflammatory mediators in saliva are not quantified. The researchers quantified the salivary inflammatory mediators in COVID-19 using a cross-sectional study design.
Levels of proinflammatory cytokines and other immune mediators were quantified using a TH-17 cytokine assay kit and read using the Bio-Plex 200 fluorescent microplate reader. Steel-Dwass test protecting the overall error rate was used to determine statistical significance.
The researchers concluded that the identification of inflammatory markers in COVID-19 patients that is different than the other flu-like illnesses indicate a unique immune signature associated with the disease. Salivary levels of several of these immune mediators mirror the systemic levels, indicating a potential role of saliva in COVID pathogenesis.
Source: Eurekalert