About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Genetic Testing of Saliva Samples Identifies COVID-19: Study

by Kesavan K.E.T. on March 22, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Genetic Testing of Saliva Samples Identifies COVID-19: Study

A recent research says that genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the COVID-19 virus more quickly than nasal swab testing. This study was published on March 21 in Microbiology Spectrum.

"That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it," said coauthor Donald K. Milton, MD, DrPH, a professor of occupational and environmental health at the Institute for Applied Environmental Health, University of Maryland School of Public Health, College Park. "Earlier detection can reduce the disease's spread."  

Advertisement


At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the urgent need to increase testing was triggered by a shortage of materials, especially nasal swabs, which was a standard method for collecting samples for testing. So the genetic testings were used to overcome these.

To identify those infected with COVID-19, researchers began conducting weekly tests of saliva samples from healthy community volunteers in May 2020 and continued for the next 2 years. Among the asymptomatic volunteers who tested positive, Milton and his colleagues found that patients usually showed symptoms after a day or 2 days.
Advertisement

But in genetic testing, it gave slightly quicker results. "That made us wonder whether saliva was better for catching pre-symptomatic patients than the traditional nasal swabs," he said.

The researchers used data from a subsequent study of people who were in close contact of COVID-19 patients to answer that question. In the study, "We collected saliva and mid-turbinate (nasal) swab samples from contacts every 2 or 3 days during their quarantine period," said Milton. "All samples were tested using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to detect SARS-CoV-2 and measure how much viral RNA was in the samples. We then analyzed how these results changed in the days before and after symptom onset."

"Early in the course of infection, saliva was significantly more sensitive than mid-turbinate nasal swabs," notably so before onset of symptoms, according to the study, which noted that previous studies had shown that pre-symptomatic transmission plays a greater role than symptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

These findings have implications for improving public acceptance of the COVID-19 test, reducing the cost of mass COVID-19 screening, and improving the safety of health workers conducting the test. In the second case, saliva sample self-testing prevents close contact between the patient and the healthcare professional that occurs during nasal swabs and prevents the patient from coughing and sneezing, thereby spreading viral particles due to swabs from sensitive nasal passages and patient discomfort. So, genetic testing is a easy and effective way.

"Our research supports the use of saliva in large-scale screening in schools and workplaces, as a means of improving screening rates, as well as early detection," said Milton. "We expect that if rapid saliva tests become available, they could be a major advance from the current nasal swab-based rapid tests."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway? Christianson Syndrome Seckel Syndrome Polymerase Chain Reaction 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?
Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?
Paternity testing involves DNA studies that are carried out under certain circumstances to establish...
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Polymerase Chain Reaction
PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and fo...
Seckel Syndrome
Seckel Syndrome
Seckel syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by an abnormally small head, birdlike facia...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)