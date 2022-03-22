Genetic Testing of Saliva Samples Identifies COVID-19: Study

Advertisement

To identify those infected with COVID-19, researchers began conducting weekly tests of saliva samples from healthy community volunteers in May 2020 and continued for the next 2 years. Among the asymptomatic volunteers who tested positive, Milton and his colleagues found that patients usually showed symptoms after a day or 2 days.But in genetic testing, it gave slightly quicker results. "" he said.The researchers used data from a subsequent study of people who were in close contact of COVID-19 patients to answer that question. In the study, "" said Milton. "" notably so before onset of symptoms, according to the study, which noted that previous studies had shown that pre-symptomatic transmission plays a greater role than symptomatic transmission of COVID-19.These findings have implications for improving public acceptance of the COVID-19 test, reducing the cost of mass COVID-19 screening, and improving the safety of health workers conducting the test. In the second case, saliva sample self-testing prevents close contact between the patient and the healthcare professional that occurs during nasal swabs and prevents the patient from coughing and sneezing, thereby spreading viral particles due to swabs from sensitive nasal passages and patient discomfort. So, genetic testing is a easy and effective way." said Milton. "Source: Medindia