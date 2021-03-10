Role of Exercise in Cancer Survivors

One of the most important components during a cancer survivorship journey is regular exercise as per a study at the University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.



Individuals who have completed cancer treatment can re-build their stamina, reduce anxiety, improve quality of life and physical fitness through physical activities. It also improves survival outcomes.

