RNA may Hold Potency to Repair Cancer Cells

Certain RNA molecules are shown to control the repair of damaged DNA in cancer cells as per a study at the Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, published in the journal Nature Communications. This discovery could eventually give rise to better cancer treatments.
It was long assumed that RNA molecules - basic molecules that exist in all living organisms - only participated in protein synthesis. New research demonstrates, however, that RNA molecules have a much broader function and can play a key role in the development of disease.
One such disease in cancer, where damage to our cells' DNA can be a contributing factor. DNA damage occurs and is repaired continuously, but in some cases it can lead to carcinogenic mutations in the genome. A fundamental understanding of how our cells repair DNA is therefore key to the design of new treatments.
Works like an "on-off" button
"Our findings show that some RNA can bind to an enzyme that repairs damaged DNA and operate like an 'on-off' button for this enzyme, thereby controlling DNA repair," says the study's corresponding author Marianne Farnebo, researcher at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology and the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition at Karolinska Institutet. "We've also discovered that altered levels of such RNA leads to faulty DNA repair in cancer cells."
The researchers hope that the results can enhance understanding of the part played by RNA in DNA repair and cancer.
"This can open up new approaches to the treatment of cancer, such as using synthetic RNA molecules to stimulate cell death in cancer cells," Marianne Farnebo says.
Source: Medindia