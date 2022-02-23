RNA may Hold Potency to Repair Cancer Cells

Advertisement

In this current study, the researchers examined how certain RNA molecules affected the ability of the cancer cells to repair radiation-damaged or broken DNA strings. They discovered that two molecule types - small Cajal body-specific RNA 2 (scaRNA2) and WRAP53 - interacted to regulate the enzyme DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK), which in turn affected the DNA-repair mechanisms.Works like an "on-off" button"Our findings show that some RNA can bind to an enzyme that repairs damaged DNA and operate like an 'on-off' button for this enzyme, thereby controlling DNA repair," says the study's corresponding author Marianne Farnebo, researcher at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology and the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition at Karolinska Institutet. "We've also discovered that altered levels of such RNA leads to faulty DNA repair in cancer cells."The researchers hope that the results can enhance understanding of the part played by RNA in DNA repair and cancer."This can open up new approaches to the treatment of cancer, such as using synthetic RNA molecules to stimulate cell death in cancer cells," Marianne Farnebo says.Source: Medindia