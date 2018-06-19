medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Risky Opioid Prescriptions May Up Mortality Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 19, 2018 at 11:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Risky opioid prescriptions may increase the chance of death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Risky Opioid Prescriptions May Up Mortality Risk
Risky Opioid Prescriptions May Up Mortality Risk

When patients are prescribed opioids in risky ways, their chance of dying increases and their odds of death go higher as the number of risky opioid prescriptions increase, according to a new RAND Corporation study.

Studying prescription records for residents of Massachusetts over a five-year period, researchers identified six types of risky opioid prescriptions and found that all were linked to a higher chance of death, including fatal opioid overdoses. The study found more than 6 percent of Massachusetts adults received a risky opioid prescription during the study period.

"Most people who misuse opioids are first exposed to the drugs through prescriptions so improving prescribing may be one way to reduce the risk of opioid misuse," said Dr. Adam J. Rose, the study's lead and a physician-scientist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. "Our study suggests that state prescription monitoring programs may help identify inappropriate prescribing in real time."

The study is the first to examine such a broad array of subtypes of risky prescribing of opioids and link such prescribing to a wide array of fatal outcomes.

Opioid use disorders affect an estimated 9 out of every 1,000 Americans, and opioid overdose-related deaths have quadrupled over the past 15 years. Public health campaigns are underway to educate prescribers and patients about the danger of high-dose opioids, and the importance of keeping first prescriptions low in dose and limited in duration.

The RAND study makes use of a unique database maintained by Massachusetts that tracks prescriptions and can be linked at the patient level to other information such as mortality, demographics and ambulance records. The database includes information about more than 98 percent of the state's residents.

The study looked for evidence for six different types of risky prescribing of opioids: high-dose opioid prescriptions; prescribing of opioids along with the anti-anxiety medication benzodiazepines; opioids prescribed to an individual by four or more prescribers in a calendar year; filling opioid prescriptions at four or more pharmacies in a year; paying cash for an opioid prescription three or more times over a three-month period; prescribing opioids without documentation of a pain diagnosis.

Researchers linked these six types of risky prescribing with nonfatal opioid overdoses, fatal opioid overdoses and all other causes of mortality.

The study found that more than half of Massachusetts adults received at least one opioid prescription between 2011 and 2015. More than 11 percent of those patients experienced at least one kind of risky opioid prescription.

Receiving a risky prescription was more common with increasing age, with more than 13 percent of patients age 80 and older receiving at least one. Researchers say the finding is at odds with the public image of the opioid crisis as a problem of young people, but researchers say older adults simply may receive more medications.

The strongest association for any cause of death was receiving a high-dose prescription for opioids and lacking a documented pain diagnosis. Five of the six kinds of risky prescriptions were associated with a fatal opioid overdose. The exception was making cash payments for opioids.

"Our findings underscore the importance of potentially inappropriate prescribing of opioids as a contributing factor for fatal opioid overdoses and may help guide efforts to address the problem," Rose said. "This could provide the basis for a system that could flag providers in real time when they are writing a potentially inappropriate prescription for opioids."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

What Is The Best Treatment For Opioid Addiction?

What Is The Best Treatment For Opioid Addiction?

New national guideline sets out best practices for treating opioid addiction. This guideline strongly recommends opioid agonist treatment with buprenorphine-naloxone as the preferred first-line treatment when possible.

How to Prevent Opioid Addiction After Surgery?

How to Prevent Opioid Addiction After Surgery?

Post-surgery opioid addiction may be prevented with a collaborative effort between surgeons and primary care physician. This may also allow earlier identification of patients at risk for new persistent opioid use to prevent misuse and dependence.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Preoperative Opioid Use may Increase Continued Use after Spine Surgery

Preoperative Opioid Use may Increase Continued Use after Spine Surgery

Long-term opioid use before spine surgery may increase the risk of continued opioid use after surgery.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...