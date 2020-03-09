Restricted Blood Transfusion Safe for Heart Patients With Anemia

REALITY is the largest randomized trial comparing a restrictive versus a liberal blood transfusion strategy in myocardial infarction patients with anemia. In the restrictive strategy, transfusion was withheld unless haemoglobin dropped to 8 g/dL. In the liberal strategy, transfusion was given as soon as haemoglobin was 10 g/dL or below. Previous trials have compared these two strategies in other settings such as gastrointestinal bleeding, cardiac surgery, or non-cardiac surgery, but patients with acute myocardial infarction were excluded.There were two primary endpoints. The primary clinical endpoint was a composite of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) at 30 days, including all-cause death, myocardial infarction, stroke, and emergency percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) prompted by myocardial ischemia. The cost-effectiveness endpoint was the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) at 30 days.Principal investigator Professor Philippe Gabriel Steg of Hospital Bichat, Paris, France explained the reasons for having both a clinical and cost-effectiveness outcome:The trial was conducted in 35 hospitals in France and Spain. It enrolled 668 patients with acute myocardial infarction and anemia (haemoglobin 10 g/dL or below, but above 7 g/dL) at any time during admission. Patients were randomly allocated to the restrictive or liberal transfusion strategy and followed-up for 30 days.The restrictive transfusion strategy was non-inferior to the liberal strategy in preventing 30-day MACE. The primary clinical outcome occurred in 36 patients (11.0%) allocated to the restrictive strategy and 45 patients (14.0%) patients allocated to the liberal strategy (difference -3.0%; 95% confidence interval [CI] -8.4% to 2.4%). The relative risk of 30-day MACE with the restrictive versus liberal strategy was 0.79.Cost-effectiveness analysis indicated that the restrictive strategy had an 84% probability of being cost-saving while improving clinical outcomes, i.e. "dominant" from a medico-economic standpoint.Regarding safety, compared to patients receiving the liberal strategy, those allocated to the restrictive strategy were significantly less likely to develop an infection (restrictive 0.0% vs. liberal 1.5%; p=0.03) or acute lung injury (restrictive 0.3% vs. liberal 2.2%; p=0.03).Professor Steg said:Source: Eurekalert