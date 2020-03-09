Safe Kidney Transplant Possible from Hepatitis-C Positive Donors

says Meghan Sise, MD, investigator in the Division of Nephrology at MGH and co-first author of the study.Nearly 95,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for kidney transplant, most suffering progressive health deterioration. For some groups, including patients over 60, death is a greater certainty than a transplant. Given this significant public health problem, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set a goal of doubling the number of kidneys available for transplantation by 2030 as part of the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative. One promising pathway toward that target is reducing the discard of viable human kidneys that now occurs, particularly from deceased individuals with hepatitis-C virus infection. The number of those organs has soared over the past five years as a result of mounting deaths from the national opioid epidemic.The MGH prospective trial is the first multi-center investigation to show the feasibility of donor positive to donor negative transplantation. Known as MYTHIC (Multi-Center Study to Transplant Hepatitis-C Infected Kidneys), the study was conceived and carried out in collaboration with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Each of the trial's 30 kidney recipients at seven U.S. transplant centers was given an eight-week course of a coformulation of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir, powerful antiviral agents that target two distinct proteins within the virus that are essential to its survival.While one patient died of complications of sepsis deemed unrelated to trial participation, no severe side effects or liver disease were observed in any patient, and allograft function at six months was excellent.notes Raymond Chung, MD, investigator in the Liver Center and Gastrointestinal Division at MGH and co-senior author of the study.The trial's success extends to the development by the research team of an evidence-based clinical protocol for transplanting hepatitis-C-infected kidneys that could be used by transplant centers anywhere.explains Chung.Researchers are now hopeful that transplant centers will take notice of these encouraging results and the opportunity they afford to increase access to high quality organs by patients in critical need of a kidney transplant.says Sise,Source: Eurekalert