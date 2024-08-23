Research Debunks Migraine and Parkinson’s Disease Connection

Contrary to earlier findings, a recent study reveals no association between migraines and Parkinson's disease in women, as published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Migraine and Risk of Parkinson's Disease in Women
Go to source). “These results are reassuring for women who have migraine, which itself causes many burdens, that they don’t have to worry about an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease in the future,” said study author Tobias Kurth, MD, ScD, from the Institute of Public Health at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany.
‘Did You Know?The study involved 39,312 female participants with an average age of 55 at the start of the study.
Migraines affect over 1 billion people worldwide, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. #migraine #parkinsonsdisease’
A total of 7,321 of the participants reported current or past migraine at the start of the study. The participants were then followed for an average of 22 years. During that time, 685 people reported physician-diagnosed Parkinson’s disease.
Of those, 128 were people who reported a history of migraine or active migraine, and 557 were people with no migraine.
Is there a Migraine-Parkinson’s Link in Women?After adjusting for other factors that could affect the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease as well as migraine, such as age, physical activity, alcohol use and smoking status, researchers found that people with migraine were no more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than those who did not have migraine.
This result did not change based on how frequently people had a migraine or whether they experienced an aura before the migraine. An aura is a visual or other sensory disturbance that occurs before the migraine starts, such as seeing bright lights.
Another limitation of the study is that participants self-reported information on migraine and Parkinson’s disease, so it is possible that some information was not accurate.
Reference:
- Migraine and Risk of Parkinson's Disease in Women - (https://www.neurology.org/doi/pdf/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209747)
Source-Eurekalert