Research Debunks Migraine and Parkinson’s Disease Connection

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 23 2024 1:39 AM

Contrary to earlier findings, a recent study reveals no association between migraines and Parkinson's disease in women, as published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (1 Trusted Source
Migraine and Risk of Parkinson's Disease in Women

Go to source).
“These results are reassuring for women who have migraine, which itself causes many burdens, that they don’t have to worry about an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease in the future,” said study author Tobias Kurth, MD, ScD, from the Institute of Public Health at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany.

Migraine
Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
The study involved 39,312 female participants with an average age of 55 at the start of the study.

A total of 7,321 of the participants reported current or past migraine at the start of the study. The participants were then followed for an average of 22 years. During that time, 685 people reported physician-diagnosed Parkinson’s disease.

Of those, 128 were people who reported a history of migraine or active migraine, and 557 were people with no migraine.

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure
Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure
Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.

Is there a Migraine-Parkinson’s Link in Women?

After adjusting for other factors that could affect the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease as well as migraine, such as age, physical activity, alcohol use and smoking status, researchers found that people with migraine were no more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than those who did not have migraine.

This result did not change based on how frequently people had a migraine or whether they experienced an aura before the migraine. An aura is a visual or other sensory disturbance that occurs before the migraine starts, such as seeing bright lights.

Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
“Since this study involved only female health professionals who were primarily white people, more research is needed to determine whether the results will apply to other groups, including men, women and other races, ethnicities and gender identities,” Kurth said.

Another limitation of the study is that participants self-reported information on migraine and Parkinson’s disease, so it is possible that some information was not accurate.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
In addition, since Parkinson’s disease is often not diagnosed until symptoms are advanced, it’s possible that some participants may have developed Parkinson’s disease after the end of the study.

Reference:
  1. Migraine and Risk of Parkinson's Disease in Women - (https://www.neurology.org/doi/pdf/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209747)

Source-Eurekalert


