by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2021 at 12:59 AM Coronavirus News
Report Says 3 In 4 Indians Believe Antibodies Develop Post 1st COVID Dose
With the vaccination drive in progress, 74% of Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking the first dose of COVID-19, revealed report.

According to a myth-busting quiz conducted by location based social network Public App, almost two-thirds of the respondents believed that antibodies instantly start developing post the first dose of the vaccine. However, a top health expert stressed that it takes at least two weeks to develop antibodies post second dose.

"Antibodies generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose. So, don't lower your guard and give your body some time to build that immunity back up," Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said in a statement.


As many as 80 per cent of the people busted this myth correctly.

In the quiz, 42 per cent of people said that one does not need a vaccine if they have survived coronavirus. However, as per the CDC guidelines, it is important to get the vaccine irrespective of the fact if they have gotten exposed to the virus or not in the past.

The company said that the aim of the poll, with almost 4 lakh respondents, was to understand how people are perceiving the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination and to stop the spread of misinformation.

Source: IANS

