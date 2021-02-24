by Karishma Abhishek on  February 24, 2021 at 11:59 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pregnant Women Transmit Protective COVID Antibodies to Their Infants
An antibody is a protein produced by the body's immune system that defends the body against one specific type of antigen. Antibodies that guard against COVID-19 can transfer from mothers to their infants while in the womb, as per a study from Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

This discovery also lends support to the idea that vaccinating mothers to be may likewise have benefits for their children. Thus, adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who develop protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses.

"Since we can now say that the antibodies pregnant women make against COVID-19 have been shown to be passed down to their babies, we suspect that there's a good chance they could pass down the antibodies the body makes after being vaccinated as well," says Dr. Yawei Jenny Yang, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and the study's senior author.


Antibodies Transmission during Pregnancy

Blood samples from 88 women who gave birth at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center (at the time when New York City was the global epicenter of the pandemic) between March and May 2020 were analyzed by the study team. It was observed that antibody concentration was remarkably higher in symptomatic women, while antibodies were detected in both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

While there was no evidence that any of the babies had been directly infected with the virus and all were COVID negative at the time of birth, 78 percent of the infants born to these women had detectable antibodies in their umbilical cord blood. This indicates that the antibodies had crossed the placenta, an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy to provide oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby and removes waste products from the baby's blood. Infants with symptomatic mothers also had higher antibody levels than those born of asymptomatic mothers.

"The $1 million question is: Will the group of women who are now being vaccinated get the same type of protection? We don't know that yet, Getting those answers is going to be really important", says Dr. Laura Riley, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Weill Cornell Medicine, obstetrician and chief gynecologist at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell and one of the study's co-authors.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and MiscarriageNeck Cracking